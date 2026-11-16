First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos co-hosted the Fostering the Future Together initiative with US First Lady Melania Trump at the 49th ASEAN Summit, focusing on child safety in the digital age.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos officially launched the 'Fostering the Future Together' initiative on Monday, November 16, 2026, at the Hilton Manila in Pasay City. The high-profile event took place on the sidelines of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, bringing together international leaders to address the critical intersection of technology and child welfare. The gathering served as a platform for First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and US First Lady Melania Trump to announce a global coalition dedicated to protecting children in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Initiative Launches Global Child Safety Coalition

The 'Fostering the Future Together' program operates as a global Coalition of First Spouses and equivalent leaders from multiple nations. Its primary mandate is to help children learn, grow, and thrive through the safe and innovative use of advanced technology, including artificial intelligence. This collaborative framework recognizes that while digital tools offer unprecedented opportunities, they also introduce significant risks that require coordinated international oversight. The coalition seeks to unify national efforts under a single strategic vision that prioritizes the well-being of the younger generation.

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Four Pillars Guide Digital Safety Strategies

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos outlined a comprehensive framework consisting of four core pillars to guide the initiative's implementation. These pillars include integrating artificial intelligence in education, deploying specialized education technology tools, ensuring robust online protection measures, and enhancing digital skills among students. She emphasized that the digital world knows no borders, meaning that the dangers children face online are equally borderless and require a unified response. The strategy aims to move beyond theoretical discussions to create practical solutions that participants can implement directly within their respective communities and countries.

Stakeholders Emphasize International Cooperation

During the event held at Hilton Manila, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos highlighted the dual nature of technological advancement. She stated that while technology opens new doors, it also brings distinct dangers to children who are still developing their navigational skills. She noted that society cannot expect children to navigate this complicated digital world entirely on their own, necessitating adult guidance and protective structures. US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton echoed these sentiments, describing the event as an international cooperation focused on children, their education, their safety, and their future.

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Impact on Education and Corporate Commitments

US First Lady Melania Trump delivered a video message from the United States, reinforcing the coalition's goal to equip the next generation with tools to power the world's economy at scale. She expressed hope that children in every corner of the planet would access collaboration opportunities for prosperity, tolerance, and growth. To support these goals, participating technology companies have committed to providing students all over the world with the necessary tools to adopt emerging technologies. This corporate backing ensures that the educational and safety measures proposed by the coalition are backed by practical resources and industry expertise.

Next Steps for Coalition Implementation

The discussions at the 49th ASEAN Summit aim to transition from idea exchange to the formation of real partnerships. Leaders from participating nations are expected to take these frameworks home to their respective countries, adapting the global strategy to local contexts. The initiative relies on sustained collaboration between government bodies, educational institutions, and the private sector to monitor the impact of these technologies. As the coalition moves forward, it will likely establish further mechanisms to track progress and ensure that children remain safe while leveraging the benefits of digital innovation.