First Gen's Governance Dispute: A Shift in the Philippine Power Sector

First Gen's strategic shift in the Philippine power sector has sparked a governance dispute within the Lopez family. The company's chair, Piki Lopez, and president, Giles Puno, have laid out a plan to loosen its grip on an older gas business and place a bigger bet on large hydro projects.

First Gen 's strategic shift in the Philippine power sector has sparked a governance dispute within the Lopez family. The company's chair, Piki Lopez, and president, Giles Puno, have laid out a plan to loosen its grip on an older gas business and place a bigger bet on large hydro projects .

This move has been met with skepticism by the majority Lopez cousins, who see it as surrendering control. The contracts reveal that First Gen has sold majority control of its gas business to Prime Infrastructure for P48.8 billion, while keeping a 40% stake. The company has also acquired a 33% stake in Prime Hydropower Energy Inc. (PHEI) for P61.9 billion. PHEI is behind the 600-megawatt Wawa project in Rizal and the 1,400-megawatt Pakil project in Laguna.

The hydro projects are expected to contribute around P16 billion a year to First Gen under a 20-year contract, beginning in 2031. Management sees this as a prudent move in an energy system under stress, while the majority Lopez cousins view it as a loss of control. The dispute highlights the importance of governance in the energy sector, particularly when billions of pesos are at play.

The Philippine grid is changing, with a shift towards renewable energy and increased dependence on storage. First Gen's strategy is to position itself for this new landscape, but the decision has been met with criticism from within the family. The company's argument is that in the next phase of the Philippine power sector, storage and flexibility may become more valuable than full control of a mature gas fleet.

The dispute is not just about business, but also about governance and the distribution of power within the Lopez family





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

First Gen Philippine Power Sector Governance Dispute Lopez Family Strategic Shift Hydro Projects Gas Business

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China patrols waters east of Taiwan in response to Japan, Philippine maritime border talksBEIJING — China’s Coast Guard on Monday said it had conducted “law enforcement” patrols in Taiwan’s eastern waters in response to Japan and the Philippines’ plans to launch maritime border delimitation talks, which overlap with areas China claims.

Read more »

Typhoon Domeng Weakened, Exiting Philippine Area of ResponsibilityTyphoon Domeng (Jangmi) has slightly weakened and is moving northward near Okinawa. With winds of 120 km/h and gusts up to 150 km/h, the typhoon is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility around noon on June 1. Its outer bands are intensifying the Southwest Monsoon, bringing strong to gale-force gusts and significant rainfall to areas across the Philippines through June 3.

Read more »

Philippine Police to Arrest Estrada if Warrant Issued, Senate Immunity QuestionedThe Philippine National Police's CIDG chief states they will implement any arrest warrant for former Senator de Lima, but notes that legislative immunity may protect lawmakers from arrest during session for offenses punishable by up to six years. De Lima, who is currently under Senate protective custody, denies the charges and has posted bail, submitting to the jurisdiction of the Sandiganbayan.

Read more »

Cayetano's Unusual Retaliation: Cutting Power and Internet in Philippine CongressSenate President Alan Peter Cayetano faced a boycott by his rivals and retaliated by cutting off air-conditioning and internet in the Senate. This mirrors his earlier tactics in 2020 as House speaker when he cut utilities to prevent a takeover.

Read more »