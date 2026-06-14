First Day of School Coverage Upended by Earthquake: An Education Reporter's Debut

An education reporter's first day covering the opening of classes in the Philippines takes an unexpected turn when a major earthquake strikes, shifting focus to disaster impact on schools and raising urgent questions about lost learning days.

On the evening of Sunday, June 7, the impending start of the new school year filled me, an overthinker, with nerves. As a first-time education reporter covering the opening of classes for Rappler, I had already jotted down numbers and background on the education sector-issues I had previously reported on.

Yet the anxiety remained. June 8 marked the beginning of the school year in public schools, and it would be my debut on camera. My team set out at 4:30 am that Monday, checking preparations and the opening of gates at several public schools in Quezon City. I roamed around, talking to as many people as possible to gauge their anticipations for the school year, especially given the new trimestral system and other policy changes.

At Commonwealth Elementary School, I saw students, still carrying their bags, line up at 5:45 am for the flag ceremony. Surprisingly, the ASEAN 2026 anthem was part of the program, and teachers played viral TikTok sounds as dance exercises to energize the children. Watching students enter classrooms and parents leave the premises, I reminisced about my own school days.

I listened to the hopes of parents for their children's first schooling experience and tried to understand the sentiments of teachers and principals regarding the reforms. By the third location, a nearby public high school, I met a reporter-friend and left my bag with him so I could move around more freely.

Then, suddenly, he was gone-he had left my bag unattended! Shortly after, Rappler's internal chat channels began pinging nonstop: a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake had struck Sarangani. Hours later, that explained my friend's disappearance-he was already on his way to Mindanao. His coverage was diverted; so was my Rappler Recap of the day, reangled to lead with the situation down south.

Clutching my notebook-filled with notes on policy changes and learning scores prepared the night before-I realized those materials would have to be pushed down as second lead. The biggest story was the earthquake. The impromptu changes made my voice crack multiple times during the live recap. My head filled with thoughts: crying and screaming while the ground shook during students' flag raising ceremony.

I took another look at photos of toppled school buildings. I read once more the announcement of class suspension-on the very first day of school. And I asked myself: with thousands of classrooms destroyed, how many actual class days will be lost in these communities over the school year, even with flexible learning modes? As I write this, the Rappler newsroom is abuzz with ideas on how to follow this story through.

I would appreciate story leads and ideas to pursue. You can also tag me in the Newsbreak Podcasts and Videos





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Education Earthquake School Opening Philippines Learning Loss

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