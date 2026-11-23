The first ASTAF U19 Asian Sepak Takraw Championships opens Thursday at Rizal Memorial Coliseum, with ASTAF president Datuk Abdul Halim Kader saying the event supports the sport's global expansion and Olympic aspirations. A technical course for 30 Filipino officials also began in Pasig City.

The first ASTAF U19 Asian Sepak Takraw Championships, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, opens Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and is laying firm groundwork for the global expansion and Olympic aspirations of sepak takraw.

Asian Sepak Takraw Federation president Datuk Abdul Halim Kader declared that this was the rationale behind ASTAF's decision to award the hosting rights to the Philippines. He spoke at a press conference held at the PSC Media Center in Malate. The event is a major breakthrough in establishing a structured and sustainable development pathway for young sepak takraw athletes across Asia, Kader said.

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Philippines Earned Hosting Rights

He said ASTAF's move to grant the hosting rights was based on the excellent conduct of the discipline's competition during the 2019 30th Philippine Southeast Asian Games. That tournament was organized by the Philippine Sepak Takraw Association, Inc., led by president Karen Tanchanco Caballero. We recall how the SEA Games sepak takraw tournament was run in 2019, so we had no second thoughts in giving this youth competition to your country, the ASTAF chief said, with Caballero by his side.

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The inaugural event represents more than a competition. It is a strategic investment in the future of sepak takraw, stressed Kader, who was accompanied by ASTAF deputy secretary general Muhammad Fariq Abdul Halim. The meet is backed by the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee. This event provides young athletes with an international platform to showcase their talents, gain competitive experience, and embrace the values of discipline, friendship, respect, and sporting excellence, he pointed out.

The participation of numerous Asian countries and teams demonstrates the growing enthusiasm for sepak takraw and our collective determination to develop the next generation of international champions, he added. Kader, also the secretary general of the International Sepak Takraw Federation, is a veteran Singaporean sports official. He said the 1st ASTAF U19 Asian Sepak Takraw Championships presented by the PSC is part of the world body's agenda to join the modern Olympic movement.

Youth Event Supports Olympic Bid

ISTAF, with our 60 members, is bidding to become a recognized member of the International Olympic Committee, and part of the requirements is hosting international youth tournaments and women's events as well, Kader said. Your event meets those requirements, said the ASTAF head, who disclosed they hoped to use the momentum of the inaugural edition when the second one is staged in Chinese Taipei two years from now.

Complementing the tournament is a technical course that began yesterday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City. It is conducted by Halim, and 30 local technical officials from across the country are taking part until tomorrow. Once they pass this course, with their improved technical know-how, we will give your Filipino technical officials opportunities to officiate in international competitions and allow them to earn, both ASTAF officials said.

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Officials Training To Officiate Games

They added that some of them might be able to officiate in the 1st ASTAF U19 Asian Sepak Takraw Championships presented by the PSC. In a photo ahead of the opening, Kader gave the thumbs-up sign. He was flanked by Caballero on the left and Muhammad Fariq Abdul Halim on the right.