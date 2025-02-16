Fire Leaves Residents Homeless in Quezon City

A devastating fire swept through a residential area in Barangay Pag-asa, Quezon City, displacing numerous residents and leaving them homeless. Despite the rain, the blaze spread rapidly, prompting a massive response from firefighters and a display of community spirit as residents helped each other by passing buckets of water. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries or casualties.

A significant number of residents in Barangay Pag-asa, Quezon, were left homeless following a devastating fire that reached the third alarm on Sunday afternoon. The blaze erupted just across from the national headquarters of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) at approximately 2:00 PM, spreading rapidly across a residential area despite persistent rainfall.

Forced to evacuate their homes, residents bravely joined the firefighting efforts by passing buckets of water, demonstrating remarkable community resilience. BFP Quezon City District Operations chief CINsp. Marvin Mari highlighted the collective efforts in a report on GMA’s “24 Oras Weekend,” stating, “Nakatulong rin po ‘yung barangay mismo. Nagtulong tulong silang mag-bucket relay (The barangay helped. They helped each other with a bucket relay).” Among those affected was Edgar, a jeepney driver, who was working with his daughter when the fire engulfed their surroundings. They tragically lost many belongings, such as clothes, but thankfully managed to retrieve his daughter's birth certificate. Edgar expressed his immense gratitude for having his daughter by his side, stating, “Buti nga kasama ko kasi kung naiwan ko, baka… Kung naiwan ka, masusunog ka (It’s good that I brought her because if I had not, maybe… If you were left you would have been caught in the fire.)”Authorities closed a portion of North Avenue to facilitate the firefighting operation, which eventually brought the blaze under control after approximately an hour. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries or casualties as of the latest update. —Jon Viktor Cabuenas/RF, GMA Integrated New





