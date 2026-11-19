The Cincinnati Zoo announces the death of Fiona, a beloved 9-year-old hippo, following a medical emergency triggered by an ingested knitted hat.

World-famous Nile hippopotamus Fiona passed away at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden after veterinary teams exhausted all medical options to remove a knitted hat she accidentally swallowed. The zoo announced the death on Thursday, stating that the beloved 9-year-old animal did not recover despite intensive care efforts to treat a medical emergency caused by the foreign object.

Medical Emergency Details and Veterinary Efforts

The Cincinnati Zoo confirmed that Fiona began losing her appetite last week after ingesting the woolly hat. Vets performed supportive care and utilized unusual methods to help dislodge the object, including borrowing a vibration plate from a local horse farm to encourage movement through her digestive tract. Staff also offered her coffee, which she responded to with grunts and ear twitches, while Mike Wenninger, the zoo's director of animal health, ensured she received 24-hour supervision.

Also read Cincinnati Zoo's Fiona the Hippo Undergoes Colonoscopy After Swallowing Knit Hat

Surgery was not considered a viable option because Fiona was a full-grown adult hippo. Veterinary staff attempted to retrieve the hat using a nine-foot-long scope passed through her rectum while she was sedated, but these efforts were unsuccessful. They also administered enemas and medication for pain and nausea to alleviate her distress during the ordeal.

Global Reaction and Blame Directed at Visitors

Fiona's struggle triggered an outpouring of global support, with one Instagram user famously stating she had never prayed so much for a hippo to poop. While the internet rallied behind the animal, others blamed the parents of a child who threw the hat into the air. According to the zoo, the ceiling fan caught the hat and sent it flying into the hippo's habitat, where Fiona then ingested it.

Advertisement

The zoo described the situation as a devastating loss, noting that it was ultimately too much for Fiona to overcome. They thanked the public for their prayers and support during the difficult days leading up to her passing, acknowledging the emotional impact the event had on both the zoo staff and fans worldwide.

Fiona's Legacy and Impact on the Cincinnati Zoo

Fiona was born in January 2017 as the first Nile hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years. She was premature and initially unable to stand or nurse from her mother, Bibi, but staged a remarkable recovery that captivated audiences globally. She and her younger brother Fritz, born in 2022, became internet sensations through videos of them eating watermelons, wading in tanks with tilapia, and reaching for leaves.

The Cincinnati Zoo, which opened in 1875, is the second-oldest zoo in the United States. Fiona's story highlighted the institution's role in rare animal breeding and conservation, while also underscoring the strict safety protocols necessary to protect its residents from visitor interference. Her death marks the end of an era for one of the most recognized animals in modern zoological history.