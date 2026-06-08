Finnish Court Sentences Former Berry Company CEO to Over Two Years Over Human Trafficking of Thai Workers

A Finnish court convicted former Polarica CEO Jukka Kristo for human trafficking and forced labor of Thai berry‑picking workers, issuing a sentence of 2.5 years in prison, a five‑year business ban, and financial penalties of 900,000 euros. The decision marks Finland's largest human trafficking case, highlighting systemic exploitation and a cartel among berry picking companies.

Helsinki-a Finnish court on Monday sentenced former Polarica chief executive Jukka Kristo to two and a half years in prison for human trafficking of Thai workers who were lured to pick wild berries in the northern part of the country.

The 78‑count conviction brings the case into focus as Finland's largest human‑trafficking prosecution to date. Kristo was found to have engaged a Thai business partner, Kalyakorn Phongphit, who was also convicted of the same offences but received a nine‑month term after a prior three‑year sentence for a related berry‑picking fraud. The prosecution revealed that both defendants recruited Thai nationals to come to Finland in 2022 for seasonal berry‑harvesting jobs.

They misrepresented the income prospects, the working hours and the conditions under which the workers would be employed. The recruits arrived exhausted by travel and daily costs, and immediately faced debt obligations to the company. Because the labor market for berries during the long Finnish summer resolved itself quickly, the workers could not find other employment and were forced to remain with the company to repay their loans.

Courts determined that the working environment, which included cramped and substandard lodging with fees far exceeding the quality of accommodation, amounted to forced labour. The Swedish seasonal migrants, many of whom had only primary‑school education and spoke only Thai, found themselves trapped in a cycle of debt and long hours without rest.

In addition to the prison terms, the court ordered Kristo and Phongphit to forfeit Kristos military rank and imposed a five‑year ban on the former CEO's ability to engage in business activities. The defendants and Polarica were required to compensate victims with roughly 500,000 euros for financial loss and mental distress, and a further 400,000 euros for legal costs. The prosecution has flagged the case as evidence of a broader pattern of exploitation.

Arguably the most notorious aspect of this case is the alleged existence of a cartel among berry‑picking companies in Lapland, including Polarica, that has been colluding between 2013 and 2023 to suppress wages and deepen worker exploitation. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority uncovered and announced the cartel in late May, calling attention to how such an industry can be handled by the state. Both defendants have dismissed the allegations and are expected to appeal the verdict.

The prosecutor also plans to appeal, seeking a harsher sentence in light of the severity of the exploitation and the largest scale of human trafficking recorded in Finland. The case adds to the growing scrutiny that seasonal migrant agriculture has faced worldwide, highlighting the need for tighter regulation of labour practices and stronger protections for vulnerable workers.

The court's decision is a stern warning to companies that rely on migrant labour, particularly in niche, seasonal industries such as berry picking that can be alluring for investors yet exploitative for workers. Finland's legal response, which combines prison time with civil restitution and professional bans, indicates a serious approach to combat the abuse of seasonal immigrants and a renewed focus on enforcing labour rights within the berry sector.

With the summer sun extending over the Finnish forest for almost 19 hours a day, the wild lingonberries, blueberries and cloudberries continue to thrive. Yet the backdrop of labor exploitation reminded the nation that a thriving industry must also feature a thriving workforce fair of human rights, a sentiment that the court seemed to echo emphatically in its judgment.





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Human Trafficking Berry Industry Forced Labour Finnish Court Seasonal Migrant Workers

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