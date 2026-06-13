Financial Resilience of Filipino Households Declines Sharply Amid Soaring Living Costs, Sun Life Survey Finds

A new Sun Life Asia Financial Resilience Index reveals that rising living costs have severely weakened the financial resilience of Filipino households, with fewer feeling secure and many sacrificing long-term goals for short-term survival. The survey shows a sharp drop in high-resilience households and widespread financial stress, but highlights the critical role of financial literacy in building resilience.

Rising living costs have substantially eroded the financial resilience of Filipino households, pushing more consumers to sacrifice long-term financial objectives in order to manage immediate economic pressures.

According to Sun Life Asia's most recent Financial Resilience Index, the percentage of Filipinos deemed to have high financial resilience has dropped sharply to 19 percent from 33 percent in 2025, underscoring the increasing burden that inflation places on family finances. JJ Moreno, Sun Life Philippines country head and CEO, noted that as living expenses climb, a growing number of households are being forced to make short-term financial trade-offs that compromise their future security.

Although many Filipinos are still able to handle day-to-day expenses, confidence in their capacity to survive future financial shocks has deteriorated markedly. The survey revealed that only seven percent of respondents currently feel very financially secure, a steep decline from 20 percent in 2025, and the proportion reporting high levels of financial security fell to 36 percent from 66 percent previously.

On the other hand, the share of respondents with moderate resilience rose to 64 percent from 56 percent a year earlier, while those classified as having low resilience increased to 16 percent from 11 percent. Confidence in achieving long-term financial goals also weakened, dropping to 48 percent from 64 percent a year ago. The impact of inflation on household budgets is widespread, with 95 percent of respondents stating that rising costs have made it harder to cover monthly expenses.

Utilities were identified as the expense category affecting the greatest number of households, cited by 99 percent of participants, followed by transportation fuel and groceries (98 percent each), cooking fuel (97 percent), and health care (95 percent). When asked which costs had risen the most over the past six months, 83 percent pointed to groceries and food, 74 percent to transportation and fuel, and 59 percent to utilities.

In response to these pressures, households are increasingly prioritizing short-term survival over long-term financial planning. The survey found that 64 percent of respondents had reduced nonessential spending, and 30 percent had cut back on or skipped essential purchases.

Additionally, 22 percent dipped into savings, and nine percent reduced or paused retirement contributions to cope with higher living costs. Preparedness for further cost increases remains limited, with only 47 percent feeling ready for additional financial strain, including a mere seven percent who consider themselves fully prepared.

The fragility of household financial buffers is evident, as just 24 percent reported they could sustain themselves financially for more than six months without income or external assistance, highlighting the fragile state of many families' emergency reserves. Financial stress is pervasive, with 52 percent experiencing money-related worry at least weekly and 20 percent feeling such stress almost daily.

Family obligations also intensify the burden, as 88 percent indicated they do not feel fully secure about their ability to meet financial responsibilities to others. However, the report emphasizes the protective role of financial literacy. Those with stronger financial knowledge demonstrate significantly greater confidence, resilience, and preparedness.

Highly resilient households are more than 18 times more likely to feel prepared for rising costs (91 percent) compared to low-resilience households (five percent), with 77 percent of the latter group stating they are not prepared at all. According to Moreno, empowering Filipinos with financial knowledge can help them protect their loved ones and pursue their goals despite economic headwinds





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Financial Resilience Filipino Households Inflation Living Costs Sun Life Philippines Financial Stress Emergency Savings Financial Literacy Household Economics Cost Of Living

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