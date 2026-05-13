Financial Education Program Launched to Empower Fisherfolk in Parañaque

The financial education program aims to equip fisherfolk with the knowledge and tools to better manage their finances amid the challenges faced by the sector. The program was launched at Parañaque city hall, with representatives from fisheries sector, BSP, BDO Foundation, and other stakeholders present.

Jose Cabanza Jr., a fisher from Parañaque, shares his challenges in fluctuating earnings and dying mussels due to poor water conditions . A financial education program, initiated by the City Government of Parañaque, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ( BSP ), and BDO Foundation, aims to equip fisherfolk with knowledge and tools to manage their finances better.

The program was launched at Parañaque city hall, with representatives from fisheries sector, BSP, BDO Foundation, and other stakeholders present. BDO Foundation president Mario Deriquito emphasized the importance of partnership, practical knowledge, and preparedness in the program. BSP Economic and Financial Learning Office director Marianne Santos lauded the collaboration as it supports the BSP's whole-of-society approach to financial education.

Mary Jane Gutierrez, a vendor at Parañaque's Bulungan Seafood Market, expressed her eagerness to learn more about proper savings in a bank





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Financial Education Fisherfolk Challenges Partnership Practical Knowledge Preparation Savings Bank BSP BDO Foundation City Government Of Parañaque Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas Parañaque City Hall Fishery Sector Fisher Mussels Poor Water Conditions Mary Jane Gutierrez Bulungan Seafood Market Parañaque Parañaque City Edwin Olivarez Eric Olivarez Mario Deriquito Marianne Santos

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