Finance Secretary Frederick Go Reviews PERA Limits to Boost Retirement Savings

Philippine Finance Secretary Frederick Go initiates a comprehensive review of the Personal Equity and Retirement Account framework to expand long-term investment participation.

Philippine Finance Secretary Frederick Go has launched a strategic review of the Personal Equity and Retirement Account framework to enhance retirement savings outcomes for Filipino citizens. The initiative aims to deepen participation in long-term investments and strengthen the national capital market by making the voluntary savings program more accessible and financially rewarding for a broader demographic.

Establishment and Purpose of the PERA Framework

The Personal Equity and Retirement Account operates as a voluntary retirement savings vehicle established under Republic Act No. 9505, commonly known as the PERA Act of 2008. This legislative framework allows eligible individuals to invest in approved financial products while receiving specific tax incentives, provided they adhere to the applicable regulatory rules set by the government.

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The primary design of this program is to supplement the existing retirement benefits provided by the Social Security System and the Government Service Insurance System. By encouraging individuals to build additional long-term savings, the program seeks to create a more robust safety net for retirees beyond the coverage offered by traditional state-sponsored pension institutions.

Proposed Adjustments to Annual Contribution Limits

Secretary Go is currently examining potential adjustments to the current annual contribution limits to enable contributors to set aside greater amounts for their retirement years. This review takes into consideration evolving income levels, changing financial needs of households, and the prevailing economic conditions that affect savings capacity across the country.

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A key component of this proposed revision involves establishing a uniform annual contribution limit to simplify the existing rules and promote greater equity among different classes of contributors. Currently, regular contributors are permitted to contribute up to P200,000 annually, while Overseas Filipino Workers enjoy a higher ceiling of P400,000 per year.

The Finance Department recognizes that these disparities in contribution caps may create inefficiencies or disincentives for certain groups. By moving toward a standardized limit, the government hopes to streamline compliance and ensure that the tax incentives and benefits are distributed in a manner that encourages maximum participation from all eligible taxpayers.

Stakeholder Engagement and Policy Improvements

To ensure the proposed changes are practical and beneficial, the Department of Finance is actively inviting stakeholders from the financial and investment sectors, employers, labor groups, and retirement institutions to submit their inputs. The goal is to gather diverse recommendations that address existing barriers to participation and enhance the overall effectiveness of the savings program.

Secretary Go emphasized that the review process is comprehensive and aims to strengthen awareness of the program while improving its attractiveness to Filipino workers and Overseas Filipino Workers. The Finance Chief stated that the department welcomes stakeholder recommendations on how to improve the program and strengthen its incentives to encourage more people to build long-term savings.

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The review will also look into other policy and regulatory improvements that could make the Personal Equity and Retirement Account more accessible. By addressing structural barriers and enhancing public understanding, the government intends to transform the program into a more effective tool for helping Filipinos prepare for their retirement years.

Next Steps and Implementation Timeline

The Finance Chief confirmed that the proposed improvements remain under active study, with stakeholder inputs being evaluated as potential policy changes to the PERA framework. The Department of Finance continues to collect feedback to ensure that any final adjustments align with economic realities and benefit the widest possible range of contributors.

As the evaluation process continues, the government remains committed to making the Personal Equity and Retirement Account a cornerstone of national retirement security. The ultimate objective is to create a simplified, equitable, and highly effective system that empowers every eligible Filipino to secure their financial future through disciplined long-term investment.