Finance Secretary Frederick Go expresses strong confidence in meeting P4.4 trillion revenue targets for BIR and BOC despite recent commissioner swaps, citing operational continuity and seasonal trends.

Finance Secretary Frederick Go has reaffirmed the national government's confidence in achieving its aggressive revenue collection targets for the current fiscal year. This statement comes amid significant leadership transitions within the two primary tax-collecting agencies, the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Customs. Despite the swap of top officials, Go emphasized that strategic continuity and existing reform programs will remain intact to ensure no disruption in operations.

Leadership Transition and Operational Continuity

Go provided a detailed breakdown of the new leadership structure during an appearance on the sidelines of the Asean Summit on Saturday. Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza, who previously led the BIR, has been reassigned to head the BOC. Simultaneously, former Finance Undersecretary Rolando Ligon has assumed the role of Commissioner at the BIR. Go stated explicitly that the incoming leaders are expected to sustain the initiatives implemented by their predecessors. He noted that Mendoza and Ligon will continue the established programs to ensure stable revenue generation.

Also read Canada FTA seen to lift Philippine investor confidence, exports

The Finance Secretary stressed that the change in personnel does not signal a shift in policy direction. He assured the public and stakeholders that the agencies will maintain the momentum built under the previous administration. This approach aims to prevent any administrative gaps that could affect tax compliance or customs processing. The government's strategy relies on the belief that institutional memory and ongoing reforms will outweigh the effects of leadership changes.

Revenue Targets and Performance Metrics

The BIR has set an ambitious annual collection target of P3.39 trillion for the year. The Bureau of Customs is tasked with collecting P1.011 trillion. Go highlighted that the Customs agency is particularly well-positioned to meet its goals due to historical trends. He pointed out that the fourth quarter typically brings a seasonal surge in revenue for the agency. This pattern has historically contributed significantly to the annual totals, providing a buffer against any potential shortfalls in earlier months.

Advertisement

Recent data supports this optimism for the Bureau of Customs. As of October, the agency recorded its highest monthly collection ever, reaching P97.463 billion. This figure represents a substantial increase from the P82.962 billion collected in October of the previous year, which was noted as October 2025 in the source text. Furthermore, the agency achieved 99.42 percent of its specific monthly target of P98.028 billion during that same period.

Stakeholder Confidence and Reform Impact

Go expressed personal confidence in the capabilities of the new Commissioner of Customs, Charlito Martin Mendoza. He credited Mendoza with implementing challenging but effective reforms during his tenure at the BIR. Go noted that Mendoza's ability to navigate complex structural changes would be an asset in his new role. The Finance Secretary believes that these reforms will help Customs maximize its collection potential, especially during the peak season.

For the BIR, the evaluation of performance is tied closely to broader economic indicators. Go acknowledged that the agency's results are influenced by the country's overall economic growth. He suggested that economic expansion is a more accurate metric for assessing the bureau's effectiveness than raw collection numbers alone. This perspective aligns with the view that a growing economy naturally generates a larger tax base. The BIR aims to capitalize on this growth through sustained enforcement and improved compliance mechanisms.

Recent Collection Data and Future Outlook

Data from the BIR shows a positive trajectory in revenue collection over the past ten months. From January to October, the bureau collected P2.81 trillion. This amount represents a 5.63 percent increase compared to the P2.66 trillion recorded during the same period last year. The growth indicates that the existing systems are functioning effectively under the current administrative framework. It also suggests that the new leadership will have a strong foundation to build upon for the remainder of the year.

Advertisement

In October alone, the BIR collected P348.54 billion. This figure is up 5.92 percent, or P19.48 billion, from the P329.06 billion collected in October of the previous year. Earlier in the year, Mendoza had expressed a target to surpass P3 trillion in gross revenue collections before the end of November. The current trajectory suggests that while the annual target remains challenging, the agency is making steady progress. The government remains focused on leveraging these trends to close the fiscal year on a strong note.