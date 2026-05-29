Filipino Youth Choir Triumphs at International Festival in Poland

The Good Christian Ensemble from the Philippines won top awards at the Mundus Cantat Sopot festival, showcasing Filipino music and culture on the European stage.

A Filipino youth choir has achieved remarkable success at an international choral competition held in the picturesque seaside town of Sopot, Poland. The Good Christian (GC) Ensemble, composed of 34 pre-teen and teenage singers predominantly from Pasay City in the Philippines , delivered captivating performances that blended Filipino folk songs with sacred music.

Their participation in the 22nd International Choir Festival Mundus Cantat Sopot 2026 earned them the prestigious best choir award along with golden diplomas in both sacred and secular music categories. In addition, the ensemble received a silver diploma in the gospel, jazz, pop, and spirituals categories, showcasing their versatility and artistic range. Following their triumph in Poland, the group traveled to the Czech Republic, where they enchanted audiences with a one-hour summer concert at Prague's historic Old Town Square.

This European tour not only highlighted their musical talents but also strengthened cultural ties between the Philippines and Europe. The journey to Poland was filled with challenges and learning experiences. One of the junior members, 14-year-old Erin Magnaye, expressed a deep sense of patriotism in representing her country and the Seventh-day Adventist Church, which the ensemble is affiliated with.

However, for Magnaye, the most rewarding part of the competition was not merely the awards but the opportunity to connect with other young singers from around the world. We met other pre-teens and teenagers in Europe who love to sing, she shared. This is the most memorable part, because we got to know about their songs, experiences, and cultures.

The festival brought together choral groups from 15 countries, including Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Iceland, Estonia, and Ukraine, with 20 performances evaluated by an international jury. Such interactions foster mutual understanding and appreciation of diverse musical traditions, enriching the participants beyond the competitive aspect. For 13-year-old Eivon Guab, who joined the GC Ensemble just three months before the competition, the event served as an international platform to enhance the Philippines' image abroad.

Other competitors learn a lot from Filipino artists, Guab explained. Actually, the audience sometimes gets confused about listening to a song sung in a different language. But our performances have choreography, and audiences suddenly realize and understand what we are singing about through our moves. This creative fusion of music and movement helped bridge language barriers and convey the emotional depth of their songs.

The choir's European tour concluded with a gala performance at a gathering of a local Seventh-day Adventist organization in Prague, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed their artistry. The GC Ensemble's achievements not only bring pride to the Philippines but also demonstrate the power of youth and music to inspire and connect people across continents





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