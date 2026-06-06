Filipino Workers Injured in Drone Crash at Kuwait Airport Amid Rising Iran‑U.S. Tensions

CCTV footage captured an alleged Iranian drone striking a Kuwaiti airport, injuring three Filipino overseas workers. The Department of Migrant Workers coordinated medical care and repatriation, while Iran denied involvement and blamed U.S. missiles. The incident follows a series of missile and drone exchanges between Iran and the United States in the region.

A recent broadcast on the weekend edition of 24 Oras, presented by journalist JP Soriano, featured striking CCTV footage that captured what appears to be an Iranian‑made drone crashing into a civilian airport in Kuwait.

The impact caused significant structural damage to the runway area and kicked up a massive plume of dust that blanketed the surrounding facilities. In the immediate aftermath, three Filipino overseas workers (OFWs) who were on the scene required medical attention. Two of them suffered from smoke inhalation, while a third sustained injuries to his hand and head that required stitches.

All three were subsequently examined by officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). According to DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, one of the workers was briefly hospitalized before being discharged, while the other two received outpatient care and have since been released to continue their recovery at home.

The Department of Migrant Workers has already begun coordinating repatriation efforts for the affected workers as they recuperate, including a worker who resides in Kuwait with a young child. In a public advisory, the agency urged all Filipino workers in Kuwait to limit their movements outside their residences unless absolutely necessary, citing the heightened security environment.

While Iran officially denied involvement in the airport incident, it claimed that U.S. interceptor missiles, which allegedly missed their intended targets, were responsible for the explosion. The report noted that there is currently no active alert level declared in Kuwait, but air traffic operations have been partially curtailed as a precautionary measure. The drone strike in Kuwait follows a rapid escalation of hostilities in the region.

Hours before the airport incident, a series of explosions struck Iranian surveillance radar installations on the islands of Goruk and Qeshm, an event described by some analysts as a retaliatory action by the United States. Earlier in the week, Iran launched four ballistic missiles and multiple drones aimed at commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Those projectiles were intercepted by U.S. Central Command forces.

In a further escalation, Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward U.S. military bases located in Kuwait and Bahrain. The Philippines has already arranged the return of more than ten OFWs from the affected regions since tensions between Iran and the U.S.-Israel coalition intensified. The DMW continues to monitor the situation closely and advises returning workers to remain vigilant as they travel back to the Philippines





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Filipino Overseas Workers Kuwait Drone Incident Iran‑U.S. Tensions Department Of Migrant Workers Middle East Conflict

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