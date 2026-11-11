Filipino Teacher Raffy Puod Becomes Full‑time Principal in Arizona

Raffy Puod, a former schoolteacher in Antique, Philippines, secured a principal position at Piñon Middle School in Arizona after passing the state exam, opening a new career chapter abroad.

Raffy Puod, once a beloved teacher in Antique, Philippines, is now leading Piñon Middle School as a full‑time principal in Arizona, USA, after succeeding the state's qualifying exam in 2020.

Journey From Antique to the American West

Puod devoted twenty years to teaching in his hometown before deciding to pursue opportunities overseas. He relocated first to Alaska and New Mexico, before settling in Arizona in 2020. The move allowed him to bring his experience to a new educational setting while also opening a pathway to a higher salary and better living conditions.

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Passion for Education and Family

Puod explained that the decision was motivated not only by professional growth but also by a desire to provide a stable future for his family. He noted that the pay in the United States enables him to save, invest back in the Philippines, and afford goods more easily than he could have while teaching there.

Recognition From Former Colleagues

Educators in Antique have expressed pride in Puod's accomplishments. One former colleague stated, "I am so happy, and super proud of you for what you have achieved in your life. You deserve blessings." His mother likewise shared her gratitude for his success, praising him as a source of joy and stability for the family.

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Impact on Career and Community

Puod's new role as principal demonstrates the growing trend of Filipino educators seeking overseas advancement. His experience is expected to influence school policies in Arizona and inspire other teachers to consider international opportunities. Both the local community and his homeland view his transition as a testament to the value of dedication and professional development.

Next Steps in the Global Teaching Landscape

Puod will continue to oversee daily operations at Piñon Middle School, while also maintaining ties with Philippine education networks. His journey highlights the potential for cross‑border collaboration and may encourage more educators to explore similar pathways in the United States and beyond.