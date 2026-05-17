Filipino Supreme Court orders University of Southeastern Philippines to pay damages for death of English major in 2006 fire

The University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) has been ordered to pay P6,450,000 as indemnity to the parents of a victim who died in a tragic fire incident 20 years ago during a beauty pageant organized by a recognized student organization, the Guild of English Students. The court found the deceased's family negligent due to the lack of safety measures and ordered the University, as well as several school officials, to pay damages.

The Supreme Court En Banc in Davao City has ordered the state-run University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) to pay P6,450,000 as indemnity to the parents of a freshman English major who died in a tragic fire incident 20 years ago during a beauty pageant inside the school.

The petition for certiorari filed by the university was rejected, finding it negligent and liable for damages. The school officials, including former President Dr. Romulo Dequito, Dr. Marie Rose Escalada, Dr. Gilbert Gordo, Professor Catherine Roble, and Emma Gobantes, were held solidarily liable for the death of the victim, who suffered severe burns and died three days later due to cardiac arrest





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