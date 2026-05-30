Filipino Students Forge International Bonds Through Korea Cultural Exchange

A six-year partnership between Abellana National School in Cebu, Philippines and Chupungnyeong Middle School in South Korea culminates in a transformative face-to-face immersion program, highlighting cultural preservation and global friendship.

What started as a simple online exchange during the Covid-19 pandemic has grown into an international friendship for students and teachers at Abellana National School in Cebu City, Philippines.

Four student delegates and two teachers from the school traveled to South Korea from May 12 to 15, 2026, for the 2026 Korea-Philippines Culture and History Exchange Face-to-Face Immersive Engagement, held in partnership with their partner institution, Chupungnyeong Middle School. The exchange program began virtually in 2021, allowing students to connect across borders despite travel restrictions, before evolving into face-to-face immersion activities in 2024.

This year marked the sixth year of collaboration between the Filipino and Korean students, a milestone that highlighted the deepening ties between the two schools. The program was endorsed to Abellana National School by the Department of Education in Central Visayas, following a directive from the central office in partnership with the Ministry of Education of South Korea.

Representing Abellana National School were Special Program in Foreign Language (SPFL) Korean teacher Lovelyn G. Feliciano, English teacher and adviser Efriem P. Torrefiel, and pioneer SPFL-Korean students Eiyannah Khryss E. Yap, Nell Camryn C. Gicain, Mary Jol S. Pracio, and Melissa Rose Dominique A. Pocong. The delegation described the experience as eye-opening and transformative, deepening their appreciation for Korean culture beyond the popular waves of K-pop and K-drama.

A highlight of the delegation's itinerary was exploring the Gyeongju Historic Areas, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the former capital of the ancient Silla Kingdom. Here, the students walked through centuries-old temples, royal tombs, and palace ruins, learning about Korea's rich dynastic history.

The group also visited the centuries-old Bulguksa Temple, renowned for its intricate stone pagodas and serene Buddhist ambiance, as well as the Gyeongju National Museum, which houses a vast collection of artifacts from Korean history, including gold crowns and pottery. Beyond sightseeing, the exchange focused on cultural understanding and student collaboration.

At the Yeongdong Korean Classical Music Experience Village, Filipino and Korean students learned traditional Korean musical instruments together, such as the gayageum and janggu, fostering a shared appreciation for musical heritage. In return, the Philippine delegation introduced the Korean students and teachers to the Filipino folk dance Tinikling, performed to the rhythm of Cebu City's I Love Cebu jingle.

The students also participated in art, technology, and hands-on workshops at Chupungnyeong Middle School, including drone flying, baking, and crafting activities that encouraged creativity and teamwork. Historical immersion also formed a core part of the journey. The delegates visited the No Gun Ri Peace Park, which preserves the memory of a tragic incident during the Korean War where civilian refugees were killed.

According to Korean partner teacher Sunyoung, remembering difficult moments in history serves as an important lesson for younger generations. In her words: It is when we try to forget the pains of the past that we honor the ones who have passed.

The group also toured destinations in Busan, including Gamcheon Culture Village, known for its colorful hillside homes and vibrant street art; Gwangalli Beach, with its iconic bridge views; Haeundae Blueline Park, offering scenic sky capsules and coastal trains; and the Cheongsapo Daritdol Observatory, a glass-floor bridge that gives the sensation of walking on water. Their itinerary concluded with a yacht ride and sunset viewing at The Bay 101, where the students reflected on the bonds they had formed.

Feliciano expressed gratitude to Chupungnyeong Middle School, the Department of Education, the Abellana National School community, the Abellana Alumni Association, and the students' parents. Without everyone's support, this exchange program would not have been possible, she said. This experience helped our students grow not only academically, but also as future global citizens who understand the importance of friendship, culture, and peace.

The students returned home with lasting memories, new skills, and a broader worldview, exemplifying the power of educational exchange in building bridges across nations. Beyond the organized activities, the exchange allowed for spontaneous moments of connection. Students exchanged gifts, shared stories about their daily lives, and even taught each other simple phrases in Filipino and Korean.

The Filipino students were particularly taken by the Korean emphasis on respect and tradition, such as bowing to elders and removing shoes before entering homes. Meanwhile, the Korean students expressed fascination with the warmth and hospitality of their Filipino counterparts. One Filipino student remarked: Seeing how Korea preserves and values its culture and history made me appreciate the country even more.

I hope Filipinos can also look beyond K-pop, K-drama, and Korean food and discover the deeper beauty of Korean heritage. The experience also had a profound impact on the teachers, who observed increased confidence and curiosity in their students. Torrefiel noted that the immersion was not just about learning history, but about understanding how history shapes a nation's identity. The No Gun Ri Peace Park visit, in particular, sparked discussions on peace and reconciliation.

The students returned with a resolve to promote understanding and harmony in their own communities. This exchange, therefore, goes beyond cultural tourism; it is a step toward nurturing a generation that values empathy and global cooperation





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Cultural Exchange Philippines-South Korea Student Immersion Historical Education Global Citizenship

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