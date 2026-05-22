Filipino Student Population in US Universities Rising, Despite Economic Challenges

The number of Filipino students pursuing higher education in the US has risen over the last decade, despite uncertainties surrounding the global economy. Despite challenges, Filipino students continue to be interested in pursuing education in the US, particularly in STEM fields.

The number of Filipino students at American universities has increased over the last decade. According to US Embassy Counselor for Public Affairs Jessica Simon, the student population has risen from around 3,000 to about 4,500.

Despite global economic challenges, Filipino students continue to be attracted to study in the US. Filipino students are particularly interested in STEM courses, as artificial intelligence and related jobs become more prevalent. The US Embassy actively promotes higher education opportunities through initiatives such as the EducationUSA University Fair to strengthen ties with the Philippines





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American Universities Educationusa University Fair STEM Courses Artificial Intelligence Artificial Intelligence Student Higher Education

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