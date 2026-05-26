Filipino Seafarers Safely Traverse Strait of Hormuz; DMW Eyes Further Vessel Movements

The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers reports that 1,834 Filipino crew members on 59 vessels successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz between April and May 2026, amid Middle East tensions. It also monitors an additional 17 upcoming vessels carrying nearly 300 seafarers, pledging real‑time updates and swift support to safeguard their welfare and security.

Over 1,800 Filipino seafarers, spread across 59 vessels, have safely traversed the Strait of Hormuz between April and May 2026, according to officials from the Department of Migrant Workers.

The DMW released the figure on Tuesday, confirming that earlier this month, a total of 1,834 Filipino crew members had successfully crossed the strategically vital waterway amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. It added that the department has been monitoring the traffic closely to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipino seafarers during this period.

In a separate but related statement, the DMW said it is keeping a close eye on an additional 17 vessels that are expected to attempt crossing the Strait of Hormuz in the near future. Nearly 300 Filipino seafarers are reported to be onboard these vessels, and the agency is coordinating with shipping companies, licensed manning agencies, and other relevant government bodies to maintain real‑time updates and immediate response options.

The department emphasized that its monitoring is continuous, aimed at safeguarding the welfare, safety, and security of all overseas Filipino maritime workers. To that end, it assured that assistance and support services are readily available for seafarers and their families in case of incidents or emergencies. The article also notes that the current security situation has prompted governments and shipping entities to remain vigilant, given the heightened risk environment in the region.

The DMW's proactive stance reflects a broader effort to protect Filipino seafarers who operate under challenging conditions and whose livelihoods depend on the safe passage of commercial vessels through key maritime chokepoints. With coordination efforts already in place, the department plans to keep the maritime community updated while maintaining its monitoring systems throughout the remainder of the competitive fiscal year.

In addition to these operational updates, the Department of Migrant Workers highlighted the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between Philippine authorities and maritime stakeholders to ensure that the welfare needs of Filipino seafarers are met promptly. The collaboration extends to providing on‑site support, facilitating rapid responses should any emergencies arise, and ensuring that crew members can access essential resources while at sea.

These measures underscore the commitment of the Philippine government to safeguarding Filipino citizens abroad, particularly in high‑risk maritime zones such as the Strait of Hormuz. By reinforcing these protocols, the DMW hopes to further reduce incidents and enhance all aspects of seafarer safety. With the security landscape in the Middle East still fragile, the DMW's continuous monitoring and support mechanism remains key to protecting Filipino seafarers as they conduct their duties in international waters.

The department remains committed to updating all stakeholders in real time, ensuring assistance is available to Filipino crews throughout their journeys across the world's busiest shipping lanes





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Filipino Seafarers Strait Of Hormuz Department Of Migrant Workers Middle East Conflict Maritime Safety

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