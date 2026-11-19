Department of Migrant Workers confirms two Filipino crew members sustained minor injuries during an attack on the Gas Husky tanker in the Black Sea on November 17, 2026.

Two Filipino seafarers sustained minor injuries during a violent attack on a liquefied petroleum gas tanker operating in the Black Sea, according to official statements released on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The Department of Migrant Workers confirmed that the vessel was struck off the coast of Bulgaria while carrying a mixed international crew.

Tanker Attack Incident Details

The incident occurred on November 17, 2026, involving the Liberian-flagged LPG tanker Gas Husky. The Department of Migrant Workers reported that nineteen Filipino seafarers were serving as part of the crew on board the vessel at the time of the assault. Government officials have verified that all nineteen Filipino nationals remain safe following the event.

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Department of Migrant Workers Statement

Secretary Hans Cacdac addressed the situation during an interview on the GMA News program Unang Balita. He confirmed that the nineteen Filipino crew members were safe and sound after the attack. Secretary Cacdac clarified that only two of the seafarers sustained minor injuries during the incident. He emphasized that everyone else on the Filipino crew remained unharmed.

Medical and Repatriation Assistance

Representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers have visited the injured seafarers to assess their condition. A labor attaché from the agency and representatives from the manning agency and shipowner provided immediate support. These officials assured the crew that necessary medical assistance is being arranged.

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Repatriation and Future Support Plans

The Department of Migrant Workers is currently making arrangements for the repatriation of the injured seafarers to the Philippines. The agency is coordinating with the shipowner to ensure a smooth return process for the workers. This support structure aims to provide comprehensive care from the moment the seafarers arrive in their home country.

International Shipping Safety Concerns

Attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea have raised significant safety concerns for international shipping routes. The Gas Husky incident highlights the risks faced by merchant mariners in this region. The Department of Migrant Workers continues to monitor the situation closely to protect Filipino citizens working at sea.