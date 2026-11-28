Filipinos deceived into military training in Russia face abuse and forced deployment. They appeal to President Marcos Jr. for urgent repatriation and government intervention.

A distressing revelation has emerged regarding several Filipino citizens currently undergoing forced military combat training in Russia. These individuals are allegedly victims of a deceptive recruitment scheme that lured them with promises of civilian employment but resulted in their conscription into armed conflict preparations. Reports indicate that the recruits are subjected to severe physical abuse, including being kicked, struck on the head, and beaten with rifles by their trainers.

Deceptive Recruitment and Abusive Conditions

In an exclusive interview with GMA News, a Filipino recruit using the alias Ron provided a harrowing account of the treatment they endure. Ron stated that any minor mistake during training triggers immediate physical retaliation from military instructors. He described incidents where recruits were kicked or hit on the head, and where their lives were threatened with firearms due to errors in execution. The group has lived in constant fear and anxiety since arriving in the country.

Also read Creamline dominates Farm Fresh in Game 1 of PVL All-Filipino Conference finals

The deception began when the recruits were contacted by a fellow Filipino operating in the Middle East. This intermediary offered them positions as construction workers, cleaners, and general laborers within military camps in Russia. The promise of steady work and income led the men to agree to the arrangement, unaware that they were walking into a trap that would strip them of their freedom and safety.

Forced Contracts and Military Conscription

The journey to Russia commenced on October 19, when Ron and his companions traveled to the country. Upon arrival, they were met by two Russian nationals who transported them to an undisclosed location. There, the group remained for nearly five days while undergoing mandatory medical and neurological examinations. During this period, they were issued ATM cards and SIM cards, isolating them further from the outside world.

Advertisement

The recruits were then compelled to sign contracts written in Russian, a language none of them understood. Ron explained that the signing process occurred inside their sleeping quarters, with individuals called one by one. They were explicitly forbidden from using their cellphones, preventing them from communicating with family or seeking legal advice. This isolation tactic ensured that the victims could not verify the terms of their agreements or alert authorities to their situation.

Harsh Training and Fear of Deployment

After the initial holding period, the group was transported to a military camp where they stayed for eight days before being moved to another facility for combat training. It was only upon reaching this training camp that the men realized they were not there for civilian labor but were being prepared for war. On their first day, they were issued military uniforms, vests, and heavy equipment, marking the beginning of their forced conscription.

The training regimen is grueling and dangerous. Recruits are required to walk a total of ten kilometers daily to and from their training areas. They have now undergone nearly three weeks of military combat training, which includes extensive firearms instruction. The physical toll is evident, with several members of the group falling ill, losing significant weight, and suffering from extreme exhaustion due to the harsh demands of the training.

The living conditions inside the military camp are equally dire. The recruits shared images of their living quarters, which consist of bunkers exposed to freezing weather. Snow and ice surround their sleeping areas, adding to the physical strain on a group that is already weakened by hunger and overwork. Ron emphasized that they have repeatedly asked Russian military officials to allow them to quit, but these requests have been ignored.

Advertisement

Appeals for Presidential Intervention

Resisting the training has resulted in further abuse. Ron reported that when the group refused to continue, they were dragged and had water thrown at them by their commander. Facing such hostility and the threat of further violence, the men feel they have no choice but to comply with the training, regardless of their exhaustion and despair. They describe their situation as a form of imprisonment, stating that they are not allowed to leave their premises even for short distances.

The situation has escalated with alarming new instructions. The recruits were told to prepare personal protective equipment, including bulletproof gear. Their military commander allegedly informed them that they could be deployed to a war zone at any moment. This imminent threat has triggered a desperate appeal to the Philippine government.

Ron and the other recruits are directly appealing to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and relevant government agencies for immediate assistance. They are requesting urgent repatriation to ensure their safety before they are potentially sent to the battlefield. The group expresses deep fear and helplessness, noting that they are all sick and physically deteriorating. Their primary goal is to be rescued and returned home safely, escaping the coercive military structure they were trapped into.