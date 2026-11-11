Filipino Public Surfaces Complex Views on ASEAN Trust and Hosting the 2026 Leaders' Summit

A comprehensive social weather survey reveals moderate trust toward ASEAN among Filipino adults, with 91% awareness but a net trust of +25. The same study shows a range of expectations about the benefits of hosting the 2026 ASEAN Leaders' meeting, strong regional and educational variations, and key priority issues for the country, such as jobs, inflation, and maritime tensions.

In a comprehensive assessment of public opinion, the Third Quarter 2026 Social Weather Survey released on Wednesday revealed that a substantial majority of Filipino adults-at least 91 percent-possess knowledge of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, commonly known as ASEAN.

Nevertheless, the overall trust in the regional body remains at a level classified as moderate, with a net trust score of plus twenty-five. This figure is derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who expressed little trust from those who conveyed much trust.

Also read AWES 2026 Manila: Women Driving ASEAN Economic Integration

Survey Methodology and Error Margins

The survey, carried out between the 21st and the 27th of September, 2026, was executed through in‑person interviews with 1,500 adults across the nation, comprising 600 participants from the broader Luzon region (excluding Metro Manila) and 300 each from Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao. The national margin of error stands at plus or minus three percent, with slightly larger errors for the regional segments: plus or minus four percent for the bulk of Luzon and plus or minus six percent for the remaining regions.

Detailed breakdowns show that among those aware of ASEAN, approximately forty‑six percent reported a strong sense of trust, whereas just over twenty percent felt a modest lack of confidence. The net trust rating of plus twenty‑five results in a moderate classification by the survey firm.

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When considering the spectrum of trust, about thirteen percent reported very strong trust, more than thirty‑two percent indicated somewhat strong confidence, while roughly sixteen percent admitted to somewhat little trust and four percent claimed very little trust. A sizable portion-thirty‑one percent-remained undecided, and a small minority either refused or could not answer. Comparative analysis with earlier quarters underscores a downward trend.

Trust Trends Over Time: A Declining Confidence

Historically, the net trust in ASEAN reached a robust plus thirty in September of 2013 (with fifty percent reporting strong trust) and climbed further to a decisive plus forty‑one in June 2017 (with nearly sixty percent exhibiting strong trust). The current score of plus twenty‑five, though still positive, marks a noticeable decline from those earlier peaks.

Awareness levels also show a slight dip, standing at ninety‑one percent in September 2026 versus ninety‑four percent for 2013 figures and ninety‑eight percent for 2017. Regional variations are evident within the Philippines. Metropolitan Manila registered a net trust of plus twenty‑nine, while the general Luzon area recorded a comparable level of plus twenty‑eight. The Visayas yielded a slightly lower figure at plus twenty‑four, and Mindanao lagged behind with a net trust of plus eighteen.

The data also reveal an educational gradient: individuals who had finished non‑elementary school exhibited a neutral net trust of plus eight. Those who completed elementary education reported a moderate trust rating of plus twelve. By the time respondents had finished junior high, the score rose to plus twenty‑six, and further climbed to a good level of plus thirty‑five among those with some senior high or some college education.

College graduates, the most educated segment, displayed a particularly strong net trust of plus forty‑five. The First Quarter 2026 survey, carried out from March 24 to 31, focused on the Philippines' role as the host nation for the 2026 ASEAN leaders' meetings. While only twenty‑eight percent of adults were previously aware that the country would host the summit, the majority-ninety-one percent-believed that the Philippines would reap benefits from proceeding with the event.

Among those who expected advantages, twenty‑one percent envisioned a very significant benefit, fifty‑two percent a substantial benefit, and seventeen percent a modest benefit, with nine percent expressing a lack of expectation that the country would benefit. Past hosting instances provide a contrast. When the Philippines last served as the host in 2017, nearly all respondents-nine‑to‑one ratio-anticipated advantages from the event, with only five percent and six percent of the population respectively expressing a lack of expectation in 2016 and 2017.

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The current proportion of non‑expectant respondents, at nine percent, signals a comparatively lower confidence in the host's advantage realization. The survey also assessed regional expectations. Metro Manila exhibited the highest expectation rate, with twenty‑eight percent of respondents anticipating benefits. The Visayas followed at twenty‑six percent, Balance Luzon at twenty percent, and Mindanao at eighteen percent.

Regional and Educational Disparities in ASEAN Perception

Educational attainment again proved consequential; demand for benefit ranged from eighty‑seven percent for those with minimal schooling to ninety‑three percent among those with higher educational levels. Beyond perceptions of benefit, the survey solicited input on priority issues that the Philippines should address as the ASEAN host.

Respondents named jobs and livelihood as the top concern, citing it five percent of the time, while war and conflict (four percent), crime and illegal drugs (three percent), and food supply and hunger (three percent) also entered the conversation. Security and safety drew two percent, and a broader category of miscellaneous concerns, each lower than one percent, comprised the remainder of the list.

Regional emphases varied: inflation and rising prices dominated the discourse in Balance Luzon and Mindanao, with percentages climbing to twenty‑three and twenty percent respectively. The West Philippine Sea emerged as the predominant topic in Metro Manila at twenty‑two percent, while it remained significant in the Visayas, drawing sixteen percent. In summary, the latest survey presents a picture in which Filipino society remains largely aware of ASEAN and maintains a moderate level of trust, with evident regional and educational disparities.

Public Expectations and Policy Implications for the 2026 Summit

While the public generally expects benefits from hosting the leaders' meetings, there is a measurable gap between expectation and current knowledge about the event. The findings emphasize the necessity for focused policy initiatives addressing employment, security, and economic stability as the Philippines contributes to ASEAN's collective agenda for the upcoming summit.