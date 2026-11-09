Filipino Nurse Mascardo Wins DAISY Award for Healthcare Equity

Job Marconi Mascardo receives the 2026 DAISY Award for his work in reducing hospital readmissions and improving healthcare access for vulnerable populations in Guam and the US.

Nurse Job Marconi Mascardo has been honored with the prestigious 2026 DAISY Award for Nurses Advancing Health Equity for his significant contributions to improving healthcare access and reducing unnecessary hospitalizations for vulnerable patients. The award ceremony took place on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, recognizing his dedication to addressing healthcare disparities and enhancing the quality of care provided to underserved communities across the United States.

Mascardo, a 37-year-old Filipino nurse originally from Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte, currently serves as the nurse quality improvement specialist at Guam Memorial Hospital Authority. He presented his professional journey and the impact of his clinical work to the audience in Las Vegas, highlighting how his efforts have directly improved patient experiences and health outcomes in both Guam and various US states.

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Direct Impact on Patient Care

Job Marconi Mascardo directly reduces hospital readmissions through the Hospital Readmission Reduction Program at Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, which prioritizes proper discharge planning and continuity of care to help patients recover safely at home. This strategic focus on clinical outcomes and patient safety ensures that vulnerable individuals do not face the burden of avoidable hospital visits, thereby alleviating pressure on the healthcare system and improving their overall well-being.

His expertise in care management is built upon three years of experience as a telephonic care manager nurse at Humana, where he supported nearly 3,000 members enrolled in Dual Eligible and Chronic Special Needs Plans across several US states. This role required him to identify barriers to healthcare, help patients understand their complex medical needs, and coordinate essential services to prevent avoidable hospitalizations, demonstrating his ability to manage large-scale patient populations effectively.

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Professional Recognition and Background

The American Association for Men in Nursing (AAMN) in partnership with the DAISY Foundation presented the 2026 DAISY Award for Nurses Advancing Health Equity to Job Marconi Mascardo on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to recognize nurses whose work addresses healthcare disparities. This prestigious accolade highlights his commitment to improving healthcare access and patient experiences, reflecting the high regard in which his professional peers and industry leaders hold his contributions to medical equity.

Job Marconi Mascardo further solidified his status as a leading healthcare professional when he was among nine Filipino nurses recognized for nursing leadership at the 2026 Outstanding Filipino Awards (TOFA) in Jacksonville, Florida on Oct. 24. These two major awards capped a 14-year nursing career that began in the Philippines and eventually took him to several US states before he settled in Guam to continue his impactful work in public health.

Academic Foundation and Career Evolution

Job Marconi Mascardo earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Silliman University high school in Dumaguete City, where he spent his teenage years, and later obtained a Master of Arts in Nursing specializing in Nursing Administration from Wesleyan University-Philippines. Although he admitted that nursing was not initially his passion, pursuing it primarily because his father encouraged him to consider the opportunities it could offer, particularly working abroad, he gradually developed a genuine passion for nursing through his community health rotation.

After graduating, he encountered the difficult realities facing many nurses in the Philippines, including unpaid work, exploitative volunteer arrangements, low wages, workplace bullying, and limited job security, which prompted him to seek opportunities abroad. He trained and volunteered with the Philippine Red Cross Cebu Chapter, responding to health emergencies and disasters, an experience he credited with instilling the humanitarian principles that continue to guide his nursing career today.

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Job Marconi Mascardo eventually pursued frontline nursing work in Montana during the Covid-19 pandemic and care management in Texas, eventually working as a care manager nurse in Houston when he decided to relocate to Guam. He was attracted to the island by its proximity to the Philippines and the opportunity to continue his US nursing career, bringing his extensive experience in care management and quality improvement to the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority.