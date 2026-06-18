Filipino Musicians Grapple with AI Threat to Original Music and Artist Livelihoods

An increasing number of Filipino musicians, including the OPM band Fitterkarma, are expressing serious concerns about the impact of AI-generated music on the industry. They fear AI could overshadow original works, steal audience attention, and reduce opportunities for independent and emerging artists. Legal experts note that AI-created songs currently lack copyright protection in the Philippines, further complicating the landscape. Artists are urging the public to consciously support human creators to preserve the emotional authenticity and cultural value of music.

The rise of AI-generated music is causing significant concern among artists, particularly for the independent and underground musicians striving to make their mark. The band Fitterkarma , known for their original tracks that have become anthems for emotional moments online, voices fears about AI potentially overshadowing their hard work.

As band member Joao de Leon notes, their music is the product of years of effort since college, and they are deeply grateful to fans for their support. However, the ease with which AI can produce music that sounds convincingly human is alarming. Bassist Sophia Miranda worries that new listeners might encounter AI replicas before the original songs, effectively stealing the audience.

Guitarist Lory Mendoza adds that it is disheartening to see art created with such little effort compete with作品 born from dedication. The issue is even more critical for emerging artists like Tom Tagra, who fears that AI could diminish opportunities for new creators to be heard. Tagra emphasizes that while AI can mimic styles, it cannot replicate the genuine emotions and lived experiences that inspire authentic songwriting. This sentiment is echoed by FILSCAP general counsel Atty.

Ivan Viktor Mendez, who explains that under Philippine law, fully AI-generated works lack copyright protection because only natural persons can be authors. Consequently, AI music currently exists in a legal gray area, with no clear ownership. As technology reshapes music creation and consumption, artists are pleading with the public to continue supporting human creators, as Miranda puts it: Support your friends who are just starting-they might become the next great hit





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