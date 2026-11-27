Filipino hospital worker Nestor Dupaya was freed from Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center on November 24, 48 days after a judge ordered his release.

Nestor Dupaya, a Filipino hospital worker from San Diego, California, and a US green card holder, was released from the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington, on November 24, 2026. He had spent nearly five months in immigration custody. His release came after a long delay that advocates from Migrante Seattle have publicly challenged.

U.S. border officers detained Dupaya at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on June 28, shortly after he returned from the Philippines. The reason for his detention has not been made clear in the available reporting. His case has drawn attention from Filipino community groups in the United States.

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How Dupaya Was Detained and Then Released

Immigration Judge Tammy Fitting ordered Dupaya's release on October 7, but he remained in custody for another 48 days. The reason for that delay was not stated in the source material. He was finally released from the Northwest Detention Center on November 24.

Dupaya's status as a US green card holder is central to the case. He lives in San Diego and works as a hospital worker. The gap between the October 7 release order and his actual release is the period that advocates have focused on most closely.

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Migrante Seattle Accuses ICE and the Consulate of Neglect

Yana Villanueva of Migrante Seattle criticized the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency for prolonging Dupaya's detention. She also accused the Philippine Consulate General in Seattle of 'willful neglect and abandonment' of him.

Villanueva said the consulate did nothing to advocate for Dupaya's release. Her criticism points to two separate failures: the length of time he stayed in custody after the judge's order, and what she described as a lack of action by Philippine diplomatic staff on his behalf.

Family and Advocates React to Nestor Dupaya's Freedom

Albano, who spoke in a statement after the release, described months of prayers, tears, and uncertainty before the day arrived. The statement said that the long-awaited moment had finally come and that Nestor was free.

The statement reflects the emotional toll of a detention that lasted nearly five months. It also shows how much the case has relied on community support, since advocates and supporters kept pressing for his release during that period.

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GMA News Online sought comment from the Philippine Consulate General in Seattle by email and phone. As of publication, the consulate had yet to respond to those requests, so its position on the delay and on the criticism from Migrante Seattle is not yet on record.

What Comes Next in the Dupaya Case

Dupaya is now out of the Northwest Detention Center, but the source material does not describe any further court dates, hearings, or procedures in his case. The reason for his original detention at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport also remains unexplained.

The outstanding questions are concrete. Readers and families want to know why he stayed in ICE custody for 48 days after the October 7 release order, and whether the Philippine Consulate General in Seattle will answer the accusations made by Migrante Seattle. Those answers have not been provided yet.