Filipino-Ancestry Candidates Win CNMI Election Seats

Candidates with roots in Pangasinan, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Quezon City secured legislative victories in the Nov 3 Northern Marianas Islands general election.

Filipino-American politicians secured decisive victories in the Northern Marianas Islands general election held on November 3, cementing their presence in the local legislature and potentially influencing future bilateral relations. Unofficial data released by the Commonwealth Election Commission on Wednesday confirms that several candidates with documented heritage from the Philippines won critical seats, including lawmakers with family roots tracing back to Pangasinan, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Quezon City.

Legislative Wins in Tinian and Saipan

Incumbent Senator Jude Untalan Hofschneider, a Republican whose maternal lineage originates from Pangasinan, achieved an uncontested reelection on Tinian. According to the Commonwealth Election Commission, Hofschneider received 806 votes, ensuring his continued service in the senate. He joins a growing cohort of legislators with Filipino ancestry who are now positioned to shape regional policy.

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In Saipan, the six-seat Precinct 3 House race saw incumbent Representative Ralph N. Yumul, an independent, receive 1,353 votes. This placement secured him a third-place finish behind Marissa Flores and Elias Rangamar. Yumul, who traces his family history to Pangasinan and Pampanga, previously stated that his Naraja lineage has resided in the Commonwealth for four generations, while his Yumul side has been present for three generations.

Representative Daniel Iwashita Aquino Jr. also secured a winning position in Saipan's Precinct 2, earning 606 votes to finish second behind independent candidate John Paul Sablan, who garnered 670 votes. Aquino, whose heritage includes a great-grandfather from Tarlac alongside Japanese ancestry from his mother and grandmother, emphasized that his identity is shaped by resilience and deep-rooted cultural values.

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In Precinct 5, incumbent Representative Angelo Camacho, an independent with roots in Quezon City, received 958 votes. Camacho finished second behind Democratic incumbent Leila Staffler, who received 1,344 votes. These results place all four confirmed lawmakers in a position to continue serving in the CNMI legislature, pending final certification by the Commonwealth Election Commission.

Policy Priorities and Cultural Heritage

Yumul has articulated a legislative agenda focused on strengthening economic cooperation between the CNMI and the Philippines. His priorities include enhancing sectors such as agriculture, food distribution, tourism, and labor protections. He specifically advocates for including the Philippines in the Guam-CNMI Visa Waiver Program, arguing this measure would expand tourism and diversify the Commonwealth's economy.

Aquino similarly prioritizes deepening ties with the Philippines through direct trade, shipping links, and educational partnerships between Northern Marianas College and Philippine universities. He aims to establish a Filipino-American community advisory board and strengthen labor protections for foreign workers. Aquino cited the Filipino values of malasakit, meaning genuine compassion, and bayanihan, or community cooperation, as guiding principles for his public service.

Aquino also emphasized that a true leader must engage directly with the community rather than remaining isolated in an office. His platform includes reducing living costs, supporting small businesses, improving healthcare access, and strengthening infrastructure. He plans to hold regular community consultations to ensure these goals are met through active civic engagement.

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Attorney General Runoff and Narrow Margins

Michael Evangelista, a candidate for attorney general who has acknowledged his Filipino ancestry, placed second in the three-way contest and is poised to advance to a runoff. Evangelista received 3,854 votes, representing 30.2 percent of the total vote share. This narrow margin places him just 18 votes ahead of third-place candidate Jonathan Glass, who received 3,836 votes or 30.1 percent.

Joaquin DLG Torres led the race with 5,073 votes, capturing 39.7 percent of the vote. Since no candidate secured more than half of the votes, a runoff election is expected between the top two finishers following the certification of results. The extremely close gap between Evangelista and Glass makes the official vote count critical in determining who will face Torres in the runoff.

The success of candidates with Filipino heritage highlights the significant demographic and political influence of the Filipino community in the Northern Marianas Islands. As these legislators prepare for their terms, their stated goals to strengthen cultural and economic ties with the Philippines may significantly influence regional policy and international cooperation in the years ahead.