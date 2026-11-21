Discover how Filipino professionals and students in Dubai, including Izabella Faye Lebig and Ocean Thomas Tayo, are achieving global success in essays, academics, and hospitality.

Five individuals from the Filipino community in the United Arab Emirates are currently making significant headlines for their exceptional achievements in diverse fields. These individuals, ranging from published authors to high school graduates turned hoteliers, exemplify the resilience and talent of Filipinos residing in Dubai. Their success stories highlight a strong presence within the local population, including two students who are children of overseas Filipino workers.

Academic Excellence in Global Competitions

Izabella Faye Lebig, a seventeen-year-old student at Cambridge International School Dubai, has secured top honors in prestigious international essay contests. She received a silver award in the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, which attracted 25,648 global entries from 54 countries. Additionally, she earned a Very High Commendation in the top one percent of the law category at the John Locke Institute's 2026 Global Essay Competition, which received over 100,237 entries from 183 countries. Lebig, who also serves as the deputy head of her student council, is the daughter of Dr. Ben Lebig Jr., a financial analyst at the Dubai office of the American multinational energy firm Chevron Corp.

Also read Global Youth Tobacco Survey Shows Rise in Filipino Student Vaping

Another prominent young achiever is Ocean Thomas Tayo, a seventeen-year-old twelfth grader at The Philippine School Dubai. Tayo represented his school alongside teammates Jillian Denise Pilapil and Sean Ezekiel Cosmiano at the Yale University World Scholar's Cup Tournament of Champions. The team placed eleventh overall among more than one thousand competitors. Earlier in the process, the trio placed second in the Dubai Global Round, with Tayo finishing third individually. Despite feeling ill throughout the competition, Tayo contributed to winning thirteen medals and seven trophies for his team.

Professional Rise from Humble Beginnings

Three professionals in Dubai are also demonstrating remarkable career trajectories by rising from modest origins to leadership roles. These individuals include a businesswoman who serves as the sole Filipino member of a Dubai Chamber of Commerce business group. They also include a high school graduate who completed an online degree to become a successful hotelier. Furthermore, a social media specialist is currently working directly with the Dubai government, adding to the diverse professional footprint of the community.

Advertisement

Michico Lopez Ramos, Ronin Ronald Endozo, and Michael Banua are the names associated with these professional accomplishments. Their achievements underscore the adaptability and drive of the Filipino workforce in the UAE. Each professional has carved out a distinct niche in their respective sectors, contributing to the broader economic and social landscape of Dubai. Their stories serve as inspiration for others seeking to advance their careers in a competitive global city.

Artistic Expression and Future Aspirations

Lebig has also established herself as a published author, having written a trilogy that explores the theological aspects of fantasy. She described the series as transitioning from fantasy-suspense to fantasy-action, serving as both an experiment and a diary that tracks her development as a writer. The trilogy has earned her immersion experience at Oxford University and numerous awards. She was previously featured at the annual Emirates Literature Festival, further cementing her status in the literary community.

Despite considering careers in business, law, or digital marketing, Lebig remains committed to writing as her primary passion. She expressed a strong desire to see her stories adapted for the big screen, noting that she wants to be involved in the production process. Her parents have reminded her that these accolades are milestones in a long journey rather than final destinations. She maintains a humble perspective, stating that landing among the stars is enough cause for pride even if she does not reach the moon.

Community Impact and Leadership Roles

Tayo is not only an academic star but also a dedicated student leader who founded The Pathfinder's Project at his school. This initiative focuses on personal growth, student direction, and leadership development for his peers. Tayo described the preparation for the Yale competition as intense, noting that he pushed himself harder than ever before. He expressed fulfillment in representing the United Arab Emirates and bringing pride to the nation through his hard work.

Advertisement

The collective success of these five individuals highlights the vibrant and dynamic nature of the Filipino community in Dubai. From academic triumphs at Yale and Oxford to professional milestones in commerce and hospitality, their stories reflect a commitment to excellence. These achievements demonstrate the significant contributions of Filipinos to the cultural and economic fabric of the United Arab Emirates.