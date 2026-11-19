Filipiñana actress Jorrybell Agoto has died at 31 after battling lymphoma, her brother Jed confirmed. Tributes pour in for the actress known for her role as Isabel in the Oscar-entry film.

Filipiñana actress Jorrybell Agoto has died at 31 after battling lymphoma. Her brother Jed confirmed the news to GMA News Online, saying, Yes po. My sister passed away na po.

Agoto had been hospitalized and was in critical care, with her family publicly appealing for financial assistance to cover mounting medical expenses. She was admitted to the Critical Care Unit of St. Luke's Medical Center in September after complications affected her breathing. The news was also announced by Epic Media on Thursday through an Instagram post with a black-and-white portrait and the words In loving memory. Her brother Jed also sought help from government officials to support her treatment.

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Director Rafael Manuel Pays Tribute

Director-writer-producer Rafael Manuel paid tribute, saying, The tragedy of this loss cannot be put into words. The world has just lost one of its brightest stars. We have just lost a great friend. But our thoughts and prayers go out especially to Jorrybell's family who have just lost a loving ate and a devoted daughter.

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Producers Bianca Balbuena and Bradley Liew said, We are devastated by this news. Not only is she the face of Filipiñana but more than that, she is our friend, our sister, our beloved Jorrybell, ever so funny and kind, sweet and loving. We love her. They added, We will always remember her and continue to keep her in our prayers.

She can now rest without pain. Agoto was best known for portraying Isabel, a 17-year-old golf course worker, in Manuel's debut feature Filipiñana. The film was selected as the Philippines official entry in the Best International Feature Film category of the 99th Academy Awards. It also earned recognition at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, receiving the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision.

Berlinale Talents Selection and Oscar Praise

In 2025, Agoto was selected to participate in the Berlinale Talents development programme. Oscar-winning director Sean Baker, who moderated the Los Angeles screening of the movie, said in an earlier interview that Agoto has depth in that performance that comes from very little dialogue. So, it has to be all expression. And so, strength comes through in that.

I'm very impressed by her work. Manuel told us in an earlier exclusive interview, Jorrybell and I worked together ever since the short film, and I think she was still very green. It was one of the first short films she's ever made. And so, it was really a pleasure to grow with her over the seven years and really to grow the character with her over the seven years.

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Tokyo Film Festival Best Actress Win

During the LA screening, Agoto was at the ICU in St. Luke's Hospital in the Philippines. Her performance in independent films established her as a promising figure in Philippine cinema. Her credits include When This Is All Over, Tether, Cross My Heart and Hope to Die, The Remotes and Silenced Nights. She won Best Actress at the 2024 Tokyo International Film Festival for her performance in Cross My Heart and Hope to Die.

She was also among the honorees at the Film Development Council of the Philippines 2026 Annual Achievement Awards. Beyond film, Agoto was active in theater and was part of the local independent film community. She is survived by her family, friends and colleagues who supported her throughout her battle with the illness.