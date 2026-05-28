Filipina Tennis Star Alex Eala Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List Despite Early French Open Exit

Alex Eala earns a spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 for her groundbreaking achievements in tennis, including a junior Grand Slam title and historic WTA rankings, even as she prepares for the grass season after a second consecutive early loss at Roland Garros.

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2026 in the Entertainment and Sports category, becoming one of only two Filipinos selected this year.

She is joined by Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo in this prestigious list curated by the global business magazine that recognizes influential individuals under the age of 30. Eala's selection highlights her remarkable impact on Philippine tennis, which began with her historic victory at the 2022 US Open as the first Filipina to win a junior Grand Slam title.

Her career milestones include being the first Filipina to break into the WTA Top 100 and Top 50, reaching a career-high ranking of world No. 29 in March. She also made history as the first Filipino to reach the semifinals and finals of a WTA Tour event, ultimately capturing her first WTA 125 title at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico. Her successes have inspired the nation, following in the footsteps of previous Filipino honorees like BINI and Daniel Quizon.

Despite her recognition off the court, Eala recently concluded another French Open campaign with an early exit. She was defeated in the first round of singles by her close friend Iva Jovic with a score of 6-4, 6-2. She also withdrew from the doubles competition alongside partner Victoria Mboko, though Mboko was seen with shoulder taping during her earlier match, possibly indicating a precautionary measure.

The doubles team of Oksana Selekhmeteva and Anastasia Zakharova stepped in as alternates and achieved a surprising victory over the higher-ranked pair of Diana Shnaider and Leylah Fernandez. With her Roland Garros campaign over, Eala will now shift her focus to the upcoming grass-court season, beginning with the Lexus Birmingham Open on June 1 in England. She enters the 125-level tournament as the second seed, behind Indonesia's Janice Tjen, who also experienced an early French Open elimination.

Eala's recent performance on clay courts has been a challenge, with early exits in multiple tournaments leading up to the French Open. She advanced only to the second round in Linz, lost in the first round in Stuttgart, reached the second round in Madrid, and fell in the first round in Strasbourg. Her sole deep run on clay this season was a third-round appearance at the Italian Open.

As she transitions to grass-a surface that may better suit her aggressive game-Eala aims to rebound and build momentum heading into the summer hard-court swing. Her consistent rise in the rankings and her ability to inspire a new generation of Filipino athletes underscore why she continues to be regarded as one of Asia's most promising young talents





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