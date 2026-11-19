The Filipina CEO Circle initiates its third year with the CEO Next 2026 program, pairing 20 selected women executives with top mentors to build a robust pipeline of future corporate leaders in the Philippines.

The Filipina CEO Circle (FCC) has officially launched the third iteration of its flagship executive development initiative, known as CEO Next 2026. This comprehensive program is designed to prepare the next generation of female Chief Executive Officers in the Philippines by providing structured mentorship, advanced assessments, and strategic leadership training. The initiative aims to create a stronger pipeline of women leaders who can shape organizational futures and drive sustainable business growth.

Program Structure and Executive Leadership

The CEO Next 2026 program is currently under the direction of Committee Chair Mharicar Reyes, who serves as the President of Asticom, and Roselle Andaya, the CEO of Mr. DIY. The program is supported by FCC Founding Trustee Maria Cristina Concepcion, who leads the mentoring component, while Kristine Go of Samsung Electronics handles promotions. Programs Chair Carol Dominguez and John Clements CEO also provided critical sponsorship for the Zenger Folkman assessment tools used in the curriculum.

Also read Verdict in VP’s impeachment trial expected next month

What distinguishes this year's cohort is the program's rigorous, structured approach to leadership development. Participants do not merely receive advice but undergo a systematic evaluation process. The core of this evaluation is the Zenger Folkman Extraordinary Leader 360-Degree Assessment, a globally recognized tool that provides a full, unblocked view of a leader's performance from all angles. This assessment helps leaders understand how their leadership is perceived by others and identifies specific strengths that can accelerate their readiness for greater responsibilities.

Assessment Methodology and Development Goals

Tully Moss, an experienced leadership development coach, introduced the participants to the Zenger Folkman assessment framework. The methodology requires each participant to first evaluate herself against specific core competencies. Feedback is then gathered confidentially from her boss, peers, and direct reports, typically involving three respondents from each group to preserve anonymity. This gap analysis compares how leaders perceive themselves with how others experience their leadership, highlighting strengths, blind spots, and opportunities for development.

Advertisement

The program focuses on seven key CEO competencies that are essential for modern executive roles. These include communicating powerfully to build executive presence and credibility, taking risks by making confident decisions amid uncertainty, and championing change to lead transformation. Additional competencies involve creating a positive work environment, building strong teams, and leading with integrity, accountability, and principled decision-making. The philosophy is not to fix every perceived flaw but to build on existing strengths and use them more effectively to drive organizational success.

Each participant receives an actionable development plan based on their assessment results, with scheduled follow-ups to measure progress. The program is designed to be holistic, combining self-reflection with external feedback to create a clear path for professional growth. This structured approach ensures that participants are not just preparing for a title but are developing the practical skills necessary to lead complex organizations with confidence.

Diverse Cohort of Selected Female Executives

The twenty mentees selected for CEO Next 2026 represent a remarkable cross-section of the Philippine business landscape. They were carefully evaluated by a Selection Committee headed by Aleli Arcilla, the Managing Director of Mondelēz. The cohort includes senior leaders from major corporations such as Philippine National Bank, Concentrix, Schneider Electric, Etiqa, Nestlé, Unilab, MR.DIY, Leechiu Property Consultants, Shearwater Health, MedGrocer, Golden Arches, Robinsons, John Clements, A.Benson, McDonald's, EastWest Bank, PBCom, RG Manabat, and For the Women Foundation.

Notable participants include Jennifer Ng from Philippine National Bank, Claire Alfonso from Concentrix, Ginger So from Schneider Electric, Valerie Cruz from Etiqa, Kristine Domingo from Nestlé, Jody Dy from Unilab, Suzie Fernandez from MR.DIY, Lylah Ledonio from Leechiu Property Consultants, Giselle Arellano from Shearwater Health, Germaine Kaw from MedGrocer, Kat Lee from Golden Arches, Maria Kristina Lim from Robinsons, Alina Manaig and Tracy Piamonte from John Clements, Au Mendoza from A.Benson, Ems Ong from McDonald's, Ivy Uy from EastWest Bank, Jane Vergara from PBCom, Ruby Vergara from RG Manabat, and Tina Bautista from For the Women Foundation.

Advertisement

Mentorship Network and Future Leadership Impact

Participants will learn from some of the country's most accomplished female CEOs who serve as mentors. This impressive roster includes Zondy Garcia, former ING Country Head; Patricia May Siy, FCC President; Maan Hontiveros, former president of AirAsia Philippines; Ginia Domingo, Motostrada President; Cristina Concepcion; Marites Dagdag, former GM of Clorox Southeast Asia; Teng Alday, Mercer CEO; Carol Dominguez; and Rosario Cajucom-Bradbury, Manila Polo Club Managing Director. These mentors provide guidance, build confidence, challenge assumptions, and open doors to new opportunities for the mentees.

Beyond the assessment and individual mentoring, the program offers seven focused learning sessions on essential CEO competencies. These sessions, titled Seven CEO Stories in Action, bring these competencies to life through real leadership experiences, practical lessons, and personal insights from women who have successfully led organizations. The program also provides valuable networking opportunities for the participants to connect with peers and industry leaders.

As CEO Next 2026 moves toward its graduation in February 2027, its greater purpose goes beyond preparing twenty women for corner office roles. It is about creating a stronger pipeline of women leaders who will shape organizations, develop future leaders, and make a lasting impact on Philippine business. The objective is for these leaders to lead not just with competence and performance, but with integrity, character, and purpose, ensuring a sustainable future for corporate leadership in the region.