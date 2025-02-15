Filinvest Land Inc. Continues Growth Momentum, Expands Nationwide Presence

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) maintains its strong growth trajectory, expanding its presence across the Philippines through strategic projects and innovative offerings in residential, office, retail, and industrial sectors. FLI remains committed to delivering high-quality, value-driven developments while fostering economic progress and creating sustainable communities.

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) is maintaining its strong growth trajectory from the previous year, solidifying its nationwide presence through strategic expansions and innovative offerings. With a steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality, value-driven developments, FLI remains dedicated to assisting more Filipinos in realizing their dream homes while simultaneously expanding its commercial and industrial footprint.

The company's consistent performance across its residential, office, and retail segments in the past year exemplifies its resilience and adaptability in catering to the evolving requirements of both homebuyers and businesses. \FLI is poised for another year of growth and innovation, driven by an impressive pipeline of projects spanning residential, retail, office, and industrial sectors. As FLI prepares for an exciting future, it remains dedicated to creating sustainable communities and fostering economic progress across key regions in the Philippines. FLI is making significant strides in residential real estate with an ambitious plan to expand its reach beyond Metro Manila. In the industrial sector, Filinvest Innovation Parks (FIP) is poised to build upon its robust performance in 2024, setting the stage for an even more dynamic 2025. With global enterprises such as StB Giga and ALPLA Philippines selecting its parks as their business hubs, FIP continues to propel growth and innovation throughout the country. \For retail, Filinvest Malls is capitalizing on the successes of its growing portfolio in 2024. The opening of Filinvest Malls Dumaguete in September of the previous year marked a significant milestone as the company's fifth mall, further reinforcing its retail presence. Meanwhile, Filinvest Offices is set to strengthen its position in the office sector in 2025 by prioritizing sustainable growth, tenant-centric initiatives, and the diversification of its tenant portfolio





