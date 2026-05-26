Filinvest Group commissions Philippines' first utility‑scale bifacial solar plant

Filinvest Group's new 30‑megawatt ground‑mounted solar facility, backed by a 25‑year DOE contract, is expected to generate 30.2 GWh annually, cut fuel import costs by billions and help meet the country's rising electricity demand and green‑energy targets.

Filinvest Group announced the commissioning of its inaugural utility‑scale solar power plant in a ceremony attended by Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, Energy Regulatory Commission Chairperson Francis Saturnino Juan, and National Electrification Administration Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda.

The ground‑mounted facility, which is owned and operated by FDC Green Energy Corp., a wholly‑owned subsidiary of Filinvest's utility arm FDC Utilities Inc., represents a landmark step for the company's renewable‑energy portfolio. According to the firm, the plant is expected to generate roughly 30.2 million kilowatt‑hours of clean electricity each year, enough to power tens of thousands of households and significantly offset the nation's reliance on fossil‑fuel‑derived power.

The project was secured under a 25‑year solar operating agreement awarded by the Department of Energy, which also earmarked more than one billion Philippine pesos in capital investment for the undertaking. Filinvest highlighted the use of advanced bifacial solar modules, which are capable of converting sunlight that reaches both the front and rear surfaces of the panels.

This technology delivers an estimated 30 percent higher energy yield compared with conventional single‑face modules, translating into a more efficient and cost‑effective generation asset. The company's president and chief executive of FDC Green, Juan Eugenio Roxas, expressed confidence that the new plant will help meet the country's aggressive green‑energy targets and accommodate the projected 5.5 percent annual increase in peak electricity demand through 2030, as forecast by the DOE.

Beyond its direct contribution to the grid, the solar installation is positioned to support broader economic and environmental goals. By displacing fossil‑fuel generation, the plant is projected to save the Philippines roughly 1.7 billion pesos in fuel import expenses by 2030, according to a recent study on the nation's solar push. The initiative also aligns with the government's ambition to diversify the energy mix, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance energy security.

Filinvest's investment underscores the growing confidence of private sector players in the country's renewable‑energy market and signals a shift toward larger‑scale, technology‑driven solar projects that can deliver reliable power while advancing sustainability objectives





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Renewable Energy Solar Power Filinvest Group Philippines Energy Policy Bifacial Solar Technology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines to Reward Palarong Pambansa Medalists with Cash IncentivesThe Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will award Palarong Pambansa medalists with cash incentives for the first time ever. The incentives are part of a larger effort to boost the national sports grassroots program.

Read more »

Toyota bZ3X Set to Launch in Philippines - Philippines Auto NewsToyota is planning to launch its new battery electric vehicle, the bZ3X, in the Philippines. The crossover SUV is co-developed with GAC and has similar dimensions to the RAV4. The bZ3X has a range of 430km, 520km, or 610km depending on the battery size. The vehicle features an interior comfort and tech, including a 14.6-inch touchscreen display, Yamaha sound system, and a kill switch for emergency use. The rear seats also recline and feature a pull-out center armrest. As of now, there are no public announcements yet from Toyota Motor Philippines about the launch of the bZ3X. However, with its competitive prices, the bZ3X could potentially be a strong competitor in the local BEV market. The bZ3X comes with various dimensions, including a length of 4600mm, a width of 1850mm, and a height of 1645mm. It is also available in different battery sizes, such as 50.03kWh, 58.37kWh, and 67.92kWh. The main features of the vehicle include a wide range of safety features through its LiDAR sensors, V2L charging, and a panoramic sunroof.

Read more »

Filinvest Land Cuts Unsold Inventory by P4.1 Billion in Q1, Boosts Revenue and Net IncomeFilinvest Land, Inc. reduced its unsold residential inventory by P4.1 billion in the first quarter through sales and reservations, strengthening its balance sheet and enabling new high‑value projects. Consolidated revenues rose 4.5% to P6.31 billion and net income reached P1.1 billion, driven by real‑estate sales in Mindanao, Central Luzon and NCR, increased retail foot traffic at Il Corso, and a 100% office lease renewal rate. Filinvest REIT also added a new office lease with Gatestone & Co. in Alabang.

Read more »

DOE Announces Fuel Price HikesThe Department of Energy has announced a week of fuel price hikes for gasoline, diesel, and kerosene effective May 26 to June 1, 2024

Read more »