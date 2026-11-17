FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirms a $25 million investment to rehabilitate the Rizal Memorial Stadium and develop football facilities across the Philippines.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced a significant $25 million investment aimed at modernizing football infrastructure in the Philippines during a ceremony in Manila on November 15. This substantial funding package was officially secured through a Memorandum of Agreement signed by Infantino, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, and Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick Gregorio at the PSC House. The primary focus of this initiative is the complete rehabilitation of the historic Rizal Memorial Stadium, transforming it into a world-class venue while simultaneously supporting grassroots development across the archipelago. Infantino emphasized that this financial commitment represents a major leap forward for the sport, marking a new era of partnership between the global governing body and local authorities.

FIFA $25 Million Investment Details

FIFA President Gianni Infantino explicitly stated that the organization will begin investing in the Philippines as of January 1 next year, allocating a total of 25 million US dollars. This amount significantly exceeds previous contributions, surpassing the 1 million, 2 million, 3 million, and 4 million dollar benchmarks previously discussed. Infantino credited the success of this funding to the collaborative efforts of the government, the city, and the federation, describing them as a dream team dedicated to the project. The funds will be distributed to support academies and fields in all provinces, with a central portion dedicated to rebuilding the Rizal Memorial Stadium from scratch to ensure top-tier facilities in Manila.

Also read Jose Rizal University NCAA Quarterfinals Clash Against Arellano University

Rizal Memorial Stadium Modernization Plans

The rehabilitation project for the Rizal Memorial Stadium is designed to accommodate approximately 20,000 spectators, marking a significant increase in capacity and comfort for attendees. Architectural firm JR Partosa Arkiteks has been selected to design the new structure, which will feature higher stands and a comprehensive roof system to enhance spectator experience. A key technical upgrade involves replacing the current artificial turf with natural grass, ensuring the pitch meets international standards for professional play. The Philippine Sports Commission has assured that the renovation will not compromise the building's historical integrity, with the Art Deco facade remaining completely untouched and preserved as a central element of the design.

Advertisement

Sports Diplomacy and Stakeholder Agreements

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick Gregorio revealed that the relationship with FIFA was solidified during the hosting of the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup last year. Gregorio noted that while futsal is a newer and less known sport, it served as a strategic platform to build trust and demonstrate organizational capability to FIFA officials. The resulting $25 million donation is viewed as a direct return on this diplomatic effort, with approximately $13 million specifically allocated for the stadium rehabilitation. Gregorio highlighted that sports diplomacy requires more than conference talks, emphasizing the importance of explaining the local plight and situation to international partners to secure such substantial support.

Preservation and Future Development Timeline

The rehabilitation master plan has received approval from multiple government agencies, including the National Historical Commission, the City of Manila, the MMDA, and the DPWH. This multi-agency endorsement ensures that the preservation of the historic Rizal Memorial structure is legally binding and prioritized in the construction phase. The National Historical Commission's approval specifically mandates that the facade will not be demolished or significantly altered, only painted to maintain its aesthetic value. The Philippine Sports Commission has pledged that the new additions will blend seamlessly with the Art Deco design, ensuring the venue becomes a modern jewel that unites the country while respecting its heritage.