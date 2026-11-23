FIFA confirmed the United States will co-host the 2031 Women's World Cup with Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica, marking the first tournament with 48 teams.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed on Monday in Zurich that the United States will co-host the 2031 Women's World Cup alongside Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica. This regional project was ratified by the governing body's 211 member federations during an online meeting, ensuring the tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time in its history. The decision also included the approval of a bid led by England, supported by Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, for the 2035 edition of the tournament.

Tournament Expansion and Financial Projections

The 2031 edition will mark a significant structural change by expanding from 32 to 48 teams, aligning the women's tournament with the men's World Cup format. Cindy Parlow Cone, president of the United States Soccer Federation and a starter on the 1999 title team, emphasized the scale of the event during a pre-vote presentation. She stated that the tournament would be the largest women's sporting event in history and pledged that the organizers would deliver on the promise of commercial success. The US-led bid initially projected revenues of $4 billion, with Cone expressing confidence that actual figures would surpass this estimate if the event is managed correctly.

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Host Nations and Venue Selection

The US-bid offers a selection of stadiums across 14 cities within the United States, along with venues in San Jose, Costa Rica, and Kingston, Jamaica. The United Kingdom bid includes 19 venues, highlighting Wembley Stadium in London as a central location. Northern Ireland plans to renovate Windsor Park in Belfast, which will have a 23,000 capacity. Michael Ricketts, president of the Jamaican soccer body, noted that the team would receive an automatic entry as a co-host. Jamaica's inclusion stems from discussions that began three years ago in Sydney, aiming to bring major tournament play to the Caribbean.

Stakeholder Positions and Historical Context

The United States previously hosted the Women's World Cup alone in 1999 and 2003, winning the title four times, including the inaugural 1991 tournament in China. England has never hosted the Women's World Cup, though it won the men's tournament in 1966. Northern Ireland's chief executive Patrick Nelson expressed enthusiasm about hosting matches in Belfast, stating that the region is ready to showcase its capabilities. The approval of both bids occurred without rival candidates, allowing FIFA to secure the involvement of two heavyweights in women's soccer. This follows the December 2024 awarding of the 2030 men's World Cup to Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

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Impact on Regional Development and Future Steps

Organizers emphasized that hosting the tournament would have a transformative effect on women's soccer across the region. Cone highlighted the responsibility to raise the standard of the game in all participating countries. The Reggae Girlz will play their home matches in Kingston, providing a unique opportunity for local fans. The 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil will continue to feature 32 teams, serving as a bridge to the expanded 2031 event. FIFA will determine specific host cities after the formal ratification of the bids.

Political Context of FIFA Leadership

The ratification of the hosting awards took place against the backdrop of upcoming FIFA elections. President Gianni Infantino faces challenges from Philippe Diallo of France and Kohzo Tashima of Japan in the election scheduled for March 18 in Morocco. Despite recent criticism from some vice presidents, Infantino received support from two of them during the announcement. The fast-track process for these bids ensured that FIFA secured the desired hosting nations without competition. The decision solidifies the role of the US and UK in the future of women's soccer.