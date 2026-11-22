FIDE Master Ivan Travis Cu claimed first place at the Kamatyas Rapid Open Chess Championship 2026 in Muntinlupa City, defeating top-ranked opponents in a tight tie-break.

FIDE Master Ivan Travis Cu of Xavier School secured the title at the 20th edition of the Kamatyas Rapid Open Chess Championship 2026. The prestigious event took place on Saturday at Ayala Malls South Park Center in Alabang, Muntinlupa City. This victory marks a significant achievement for the young chess prodigy in the competitive local chess circuit.

Cu Triumphs in Tie-Break Against Top Challengers

Ivan Travis Cu finished the tournament with 6.5 points after seven rounds of intense play. He matched this score with Grandmaster Daniel Quizon of Dasmariñas City and FIDE Master Randy Segarra, who serves as the head coach of the La Salle Taft chess team. Despite the identical point totals, Cu prevailed in the tie-break procedures to claim the championship title. The event was organized by International Master Roderick Nava and National Master David Almirol Jr., both representing the Kamatyas Chess Club.

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The top three finishers received substantial cash prizes for their performance. Cu secured the first-place prize of P30,000 for his overall victory in the main category. Daniel Quizon finished in second place and received P15,000 for his runner-up performance. Randy Segarra completed the podium in third place, earning P7,000 for his strong showing against the field of elite competitors.

Mid-Tier Players and Division Winners Share the Podium

A group of seven players tied for fourth through twelfth place, each scoring 6.0 points during the seven-round competition. The players in this bracket included Lennon Hart Salgados, National Master Gerardo Cabellon, Allan Gabriel Hilario, Woman National Master Lexie Grace Hernandez, National Master Christian Tolosa, FIDE Master Raymond Salcedo, and National Master Kevin Arquero. Additional participants in this score bracket were Juan Carlos Presente and FIDE Master Phil Martin Casiguran.

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In the senior category, FIDE Master Mario Mangubat of Minglanilla, Cebu claimed the top award with 5.5 points. Simultaneously, Woman FIDE Master Jemaicah Yap Mendoza of Santa Rosa, Laguna won the top female award with an identical score of 5.5 points. These victories highlight the depth of talent across different age and gender divisions within the tournament structure.

Youngest Players Dominate Kids Division With Perfect Scores

The kiddies division featured 91 young players competing for the championship title in their specific bracket. Ej Kiel Tena emerged as the champion of this division by scoring a perfect 7.0 points in seven rounds. This flawless performance distinguished Tena from the rest of the young competitors in the event. The perfect score demonstrates a high level of mastery even among the youngest participants.

Three other players tied for second through fourth place in the kiddies division with 6.0 points each. These players were Daniel Gabriel Simangan, Bruce Wren Tatad, and Neil Kaiden Amatorio. Earl Nygel Cabalhin, Shane Patropez, and Ruth Sumayod placed fifth through seventh, respectively, each earning 5.5 points for their efforts.

The 2026 Kamatyas Rapid Open Chess Championship drew a total of 262 participants. The large turnout underscores the growing popularity of competitive chess in the Muntinlupa area. The tournament successfully hosted players ranging from junior children to seasoned grandmasters under one roof.

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The competition tested strategic thinking and rapid decision-making skills across all age groups. The results from this event will likely influence future rankings and seedings for upcoming local and national chess tournaments. Ivan Travis Cu now holds the title of champion for the 2026 edition.