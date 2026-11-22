The Federation of Free Farmers challenges the Department of Agriculture's attribution of P10.44 billion in losses to El Niño, citing monsoon rains and fertilizer costs as primary drivers.

The Federation of Free Farmers (FFF) issued a formal challenge to the Department of Agriculture (DA) regarding the official assessment of agricultural damages caused by adverse weather conditions. On Sunday, the farmers' organization argued that the southwest monsoon, known locally as habagat, and rising fertilizer costs were the primary drivers of crop destruction, rather than the El Niño phenomenon.

Disputing the Cause of Crop Destruction

Raul Montemayor , the national manager of the Federation of Free Farmers, told The Manila Times that he did not believe El Niño had impacted the sector severely at that moment. He stated that the combined effect of heavy monsoon rains and increased input costs accounted for the majority of the reported damage and subsequent decline in production volumes. This stance directly contrasts with the DA's recent attribution of these losses solely to the drought conditions associated with El Niño.

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The disagreement highlights a critical divergence in how weather-related agricultural stressors are being evaluated by different stakeholders in the industry. While the government agency points to long-term climatic shifts, farmer representatives emphasize immediate meteorological events and economic factors that hinder their ability to maintain yield levels.

Official Loss Estimates and Production Data

The Department of Agriculture reported last week that El Niño had caused P10.44 billion in agricultural losses. These damages affected 338,066 farmers and damaged 332,726 hectares of farmland across 16 regions. The agency calculated total production losses at 311,289 metric tons. Corn accounted for the largest share of these losses, totaling P5.67 billion, which equated to 162,750 metric tons. Rice losses reached P4.05 billion, representing 129,757 metric tons.

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These specific crop losses represented 1.85 percent of the full-year corn production target and 1.33 percent of the second-half rice production target. High-value crops sustained P665.08 million in losses, while cassava losses reached P5.60 million. Damage to livestock and poultry was valued at P40.95 million, with 8,115 animals affected. These statistics provide a detailed breakdown of the economic impact on various sectors within Philippine agriculture.

Government Assistance and Financial Aid

In response to the reported damages, the Department of Agriculture stated it had provided P18.64 billion in initial assistance. Most of this fund went to production supplies such as seeds and fertilizer, which accounted for P10.82 billion. The remaining P6.26 billion was allocated as financial aid for about 2.69 million farmers and fisherfolk. Additional measures included livestock distribution, small-scale irrigation projects, loans, and cloud seeding operations to mitigate further losses.

The Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. had also paid P703.06 million in claims to 77,522 farmers. These financial interventions were designed to provide immediate relief to affected agricultural workers and help them recover from the initial shock of reduced yields and increased costs. The distribution of these funds aims to stabilize the sector and prevent a deeper economic downturn in rural communities.

Weather Forecasts and Expert Critique

In its Nov. 4 update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said a very strong El Niño was already present in the tropical Pacific. It could peak by the year-end and persist into the first half of 2027. This long-term forecast underscores the potential for continued climatic stress on the agricultural sector in the coming months.

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Despite the official weather forecasts, Raul Montemayor questioned the efficacy of current mitigation strategies. He argued that efforts to capture and conserve water should have begun while rains were still falling. He said pumps and solar-powered irrigation would be of limited use once water sources ran low, while cloud seeding might also be less useful once drought set in. He also questioned whether enough drought-tolerant seeds would be available, saying it could take up to a year to produce them for distribution.

Furthermore, Montemayor noted that fertilizer and other subsidies would offer little help if farmers lacked enough water to plant or keep their crops alive. This critique suggests that the current government response may not be adequately addressing the root causes of production failure as identified by farmer representatives.