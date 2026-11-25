BSP Deputy Governor Lyn I. Javier reports low uptake of regulatory relief for Middle East war impacts, as banks maintain strong loan growth and low NPL ratios.

Very few banks in the Philippines utilized the regulatory relief measures provided by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, also known as the BSP. Deputy Governor Lyn I. Javier confirmed this low uptake late on Monday, noting that financial institutions have successfully managed their loan books despite the severe economic pressures caused by the Middle East war. The central bank introduced these loan relief measures in April to provide flexibility for banks and borrowers after the conflict broke out in late February.

BSP Loan Relief Measures Details

The BSP implemented these specific loan relief measures to allow affected borrowers to receive temporary grace periods of up to six months for loan payments. Financial institutions were also permitted to defer agricultural loan payments for a maximum of one year. Additionally, the central bank allowed banks to exclude loans extended to borrowers affected by the economic strain from their past due and nonperforming loan classifications for up to a year.

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Ms. Javier, who leads the central bank's Financial Supervision Sector, explained that these actions were proactive steps to give confidence to banks. The primary goal was to ensure that banks continue granting credit despite the mounting economic challenges. The relief was designed to support continued lending activity and stability in the financial sector during a period of global uncertainty.

Bank Risk Management and Lending Growth

The low uptake of the relief measure is likely because banks have effectively managed their exposure risks despite the ongoing economic challenges. Deputy Governor Lyn I. Javier stated that banks have well-managed their risk management in terms of their loan portfolio. She noted that if borrowers are good credit risks, banks can simply extend their loans because they know these borrowers will be able to pay once the difficulties subside.

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Recent central bank data shows that universal and commercial banks continued to post double-digit growth in lending activity. Credit demand remained strong across the sector, with big banks lending out a total of P15.265 trillion as of September. This figure represents an 11.4% increase compared to the P13.704 trillion lent a year ago, demonstrating robust performance in the banking industry.

Nonperforming Loans and Agricultural Exposure

The banking industry's gross nonperforming loan ratio slid to a nine-month low in September as bad loans fell even as their books expanded. The nonperforming loan ratio slipped to 3.27% from 3.35% in August and 3.31% a year earlier. This improvement indicates that banks are maintaining healthy loan portfolios despite the global and domestic economic headwinds.

On the other hand, the BSP is tightly monitoring banks with high exposure to the agricultural sector amid the ongoing El Niño event. Deputy Governor Lyn I. Javier stated that the central bank has a calamity relief measure for banks and borrowers affected by the Super El Niño. They are always assessing banks' exposures to different sectors, including agriculture, and have a standby relief for calamities and natural disasters.

Earlier this month, the state weather bureau, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, said a very strong El Niño is active in the Tropical Pacific. El Niño typically causes severe dry conditions to parts of the country, straining the agriculture sector and the overall economy. This phenomenon threatens water supply and energy production, requiring careful monitoring by financial regulators.

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Working Group for Agricultural Provisioning

Ms. Javier added that they have created a working group with the Rural Bankers Association of the Philippines. This collaboration aims to align banks' provisioning with the crop season to give them better loan flexibility. While standard provisioning expectations exist, crops have a specific cycle, and the working group seeks to accommodate this reality for more effective lending support.

Based on latest BSP data, banks' lending to the agriculture industry jumped by 29.23% year on year to P3.109 trillion as of the second quarter. This amount was up from P2.406 trillion previously. This sector accounted for 89.76% of the banking sector's P3.464-trillion loanable funds for agriculture, fisheries, and rural development during the period, highlighting the critical importance of flexible lending in this vital industry.