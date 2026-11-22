Far Eastern University defeats National University 85-63 in UAAP Season 89 on November 22, 2026, securing third place with Jorick Bautista leading the charge.

Far Eastern University delivered a decisive victory against National University, winning 85-63 in the UAAP Season 89 men's basketball tournament on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. This significant win provides the FEU Tamaraws with a massive playoff boost, moving them into a strong position for the upcoming postseason rounds. The Tamaraws dominated the contest, effectively shutting down the Bulldogs and securing solo third place in the standings with an 8-5 record.

FEU Tamaraws Secure Third Place Standing

The result guarantees FEU at least a battle for fourth place, giving the team control over its own destiny as it awaits the outcomes of remaining games involving other competitors. This performance serves as a crucial step in cementing their playoff position within the league hierarchy. The victory marks a stark contrast to the Bulldogs, who suffered their fourth loss in thirteen games despite coming off a three-game winning streak. By claiming this win, FEU solidified its standing among the top contenders in the tournament.

Also read UAAP Season 89 Cheerdance Competition Set for Saturday Showcase

Jorick Bautista Leads Scoring Effort

Veteran guard Jorick Bautista anchored the Tamaraws' offense, scoring 18 points while knocking down four three-pointers during the 22-point rout. He contributed two rebounds and two assists, providing a stable leadership presence on the court. Luke Felipe and Mo Konateh offered substantial support, contributing 14 and 13 points respectively to the team's total offensive output. Marc Burgos added 12 points, rounding out the key scoring contributors for Far Eastern University in this dominant display of basketball skill.

Bautista and Felipe Set Early Tempo

Jorick Bautista and Luke Felipe established the game's tone early on, with both players successfully converting two three-point shots each. Their combined sharpshooting helped FEU build a 27-21 lead by the end of the opening quarter. This early advantage set the stage for a masterclass performance from the Tamaraws, who never looked back as the game progressed through subsequent periods. The efficient start allowed FEU to maintain momentum and apply pressure on the National University defense from the outset.

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Third Quarter Dominance Extends Lead

The Tamaraws extended their control in the third period, outscoring the Bulldogs 24-11 while Bautista, Felipe, and Burgos continued to thrive from beyond the arc. This surge allowed FEU to build a commanding 31-point lead, reaching a 75-44 cushion after rookie Cabs Cabonillas hit a jumper early in the fourth quarter. Far Eastern University maintained this significant margin for the remainder of the game, showcasing superior depth and shooting accuracy against an opponent that struggled to find offensive rhythm.

Coach Chambers Emphasizes Job Completion

FEU head coach Sean Chambers highlighted the team's focus on completing necessary tasks to secure their playoff position. He stated that the team felt they had a job to do and successfully completed the first step, putting them in a position to control their destiny. The coaching staff emphasized the importance of maintaining this level of performance as the tournament moves toward its climax. With the win secured, FEU can look forward to analyzing results from other games while preparing for the intense competition ahead in the playoffs.