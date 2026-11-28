Far Eastern University defeated De La Salle 74-72 behind Jorick Bautista's go-ahead three-pointer in the final seconds to secure a UAAP Season 89 Final Four spot, while La Salle falls into a playoff for the No. 4 seed against UST.

Far Eastern University has officially secured its place in the UAAP Season 89 men's basketball Final Four following a narrow 74-72 victory over De La Salle University at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The decisive moment arrived on Saturday, November 28, 2026, when Jorick Bautista sank a critical three-point shot in the last 14.8 seconds of the game. This clutch performance lifted the FEU Tamaraws past their arch-rivals, closing the book on the elimination round for the Green Archers. Jorick Bautista was the primary architect of this victory, finishing the game with exactly nine points, all of which came from beyond the arc, along with seven assists and two rebounds.

Also read My SM’s transformation sets to stun in the holiday season

Bautista Clutch Three Secures Victory

His shooting night was a struggle, going just 3-of-21 from the field, but his impact was monumental. With the score tied and time running out, Bautista drained a deep go-ahead triple in the final 14.8 seconds, instantly handing FEU a one-point advantage. This single play shifted the momentum entirely, preventing De La Salle from mounting a final comeback. The Green Archers attempted a last-ditch effort to retake the lead.

Advertisement

Jacob Cortez stepped up to take a potential game-winning triple, but his attempt fell short. As the ball bounced away, Cabs Cabonilas scrambled to secure the rebound. Cabonilas controlled the ball, effectively killing the clock and sealing the 74-72 win for Far Eastern University. The sequence highlighted the high stakes and intense pressure of the match at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Before the final dramatic seconds, Mo Konateh had been the steady force for the Tamaraws. He led the team with 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, providing essential interior presence. Cabs Cabonilas also contributed significantly with 12 points and 11 rebounds. These two players formed the backbone of the FEU lineup, helping the team maintain composure during a tightly contested game that featured 10 deadlocks and 18 lead changes.

Green Archers Struggle Against Balanced Attack

De La Salle struggled to contain the Tamaraws' balanced attack. Despite the loss, the Green Archers showed resilience. They held a slim 34-33 lead at halftime, demonstrating their ability to keep pace with FEU.

However, the Tamaraws responded in the second half, taking a 54-52 lead by the end of the third quarter. These halftime and third-quarter adjustments proved to be the difference in a game decided by two points. La Salle finished the elimination round with an 8-6 record, leaving them in a precarious position.

Joaquin Tovera paced the Green Archers with 18 points and seven assists, while Luis Pablo added 17 points, showing individual brilliance that was not enough to overcome the final minute collapse. The team still has a mathematical chance to reach the Final Four through a playoff scenario. Despite the loss to FEU, De La Salle will face the University of Santo Tomas in a crucial playoff match on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Critical Playoff Match Determines Final Four Spot

This game determines the No. 4 spot in the Final Four standings. The Green Archers must win their next encounter to keep their tournament hopes alive. For now, the attention shifts to the semi-final bracket where Far Eastern University stands ready as the next opponent. Far Eastern University closes the elimination round with a strong 9-5 record, guaranteeing their status in the next phase of the tournament.

The Tamaraws rise to No. 3 and could go up to No. 2 with a twice-to-beat semifinal advantage if they win their playoff against the loser between top seed National University and second seed University of the Philippines, which break their 9-4 tie later. Other key contributors for the Tamaraws included Luke Felipe with 9 points, Mongcopa with 8 points, and Daa with 8 points.

Team Depth Ensures Offensive unpredictability

The team depth ensured that no single player could be fully shut down, making the offense difficult to predict. The victory over De La Salle serves as a testament to FEU's experience in high-pressure situations. The Tamaraws have now advanced to the Final Four for the next stage of UAAP Season 89. The team will look to maintain this momentum as they prepare for their semi-final opponents.

The Smart Araneta Coliseum crowd witnessed a historic moment that cements FEU's place in the playoff picture.