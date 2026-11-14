FEU Tamaraws Beat UP 71-68 to Claim Solo Third in UAAP Season 89

FEU Tamaraws defeat UP Fighting Maroons 71-68 in UAAP Season 89. Jorick Bautista's clutch shot secures solo third place for Far Eastern University as UP drops to second.

Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws secured their position in the Final Four with a hard-fought 71-68 victory over the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons. The decisive win occurred at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, marking a critical shift in the standings for the UAAP Season 89 men's basketball tournament. The result propelled FEU into solo third place in the general standings, creating a clear separation from their immediate competitors for the playoff spots.

Clutch Performance Secures Solo Third

Jorick Bautista emerged as the primary architect of the victory for FEU, leading the team with 14 points alongside two rebounds and two assists. His performance was instrumental in maintaining the lead during the critical final moments of the game. Bautista delivered the decisive blow with a stepback three-point shot that extended the Tamaraws' advantage to 70-66 with just 41 seconds remaining on the clock. This specific shot effectively killed any realistic hope of a late comeback for the Fighting Maroons.

Also read San Sebastian Golden Stags Finish NCAA Season 102 Winless After Play-In Loss

Despite the setback, UP Fighting Maroons attempted a final rally with only two seconds left on the clock. Marc Burgos managed to split his charities to get a shot off, but Elliot Dimaculangan failed to convert a full-court three-pointer. The attempt came with no timeouts remaining for UP, leaving the Tamaraws to preserve their narrow lead and secure the win. The narrow margin highlights the intense competition within the top tier of the UAAP Season 89 standings.

UP Drops from First to Second Place

Rey Remogat provided a strong individual effort for the University of the Philippines, logging 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Despite this high-level performance, the team could not overcome the deficit created by FEU's clutch shooting. The loss caused UP to drop from first place to second place in the general standings. The Fighting Maroons now hold an identical 9-3 record, mirroring the win-loss ratio of National University (NU).

Advertisement

While UP and NU share the same number of wins and losses, the standings are determined by the game quotient. National University currently holds superior quotient over the Fighting Maroons due to their victory over UP in the first round of the eliminations. This mathematical advantage places NU ahead in the race for the top two spots, which would grant home-court advantage in the semifinal round. The tightness of the standings underscores the unpredictability of the current season.

Competitive Landscape and Upcoming Clashes

The victory moves FEU to a 7-5 slate, solidifying their status as a serious contender for the championship. By securing solo third place, the Tamaraws have created necessary separation from the University of Santo Tomas (UST), which sits at 6-6, and De La Salle University (DLSU), which holds a 6-5 record. This separation provides FEU with a buffer as they approach the postseason, reducing the pressure of tie-breakers for the remaining weeks of the tournament.

Looking ahead, the focus shifts to the final assignment of the eliminations for the University of the Philippines. UP is scheduled to clash with National University in their next game. This matchup carries significant weight as both teams battle for positioning in the upper half of the standings. The outcome of this game could further complicate the playoff picture for teams hovering around the Final Four threshold, including De La Salle and University of Santo Tomas.

The performance of Far Eastern University demonstrates the depth of their roster and the leadership of key players like Jorick Bautista in high-pressure situations. The Tamaraws' ability to execute in the final minute against a rival like UP signals their readiness for the Final Four stage. As the tournament progresses, every point and possession will remain critical for all top-ranked teams vying for the title.