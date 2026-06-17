Festival of Festivals to have 15-contingent participation cap

The upcoming Festival of Festivals will have a 15-contingent participation cap, with Governor Pamela Baricuatro announcing a first-come, first-served basis for slot distribution among Cebu's component cities and municipalities. The event will be held under a P20 million budget, with a P1 million subsidy for each of the 15 successful contingents to cover operational expenses.

A participation cap will be enforced for the upcoming Festival of Festivals, with Governor Pamela Baricuatro confirming during a press conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, that only 15 contingents will be allowed to compete on the grand stage under a P20 million budget.

The governor announced that slots for the highly anticipated cultural showcase will be distributed strictly on a first-come, first-served basis among Cebu's component cities and municipalities. This is not Pasigarbo; they don't need to start from scratch, Baricuatro said when asked about concerns that the P1 million subsidy might not be enough to mount a festival performance.

Baricuatro directly dismissed comparisons to the province's other massive cultural tournament, noting that if the number of officially registered contingents falls short of the 15-slot limit, the entire Festival of Festivals will be canceled. To ease the financial burden on participating local government units (LGUs), Baricuatro revealed a substantial financial assistance package where each of the 15 successful contingents will receive a P1 million subsidy to cover operational expenses.

Recognizing heavy maritime transport costs, the Capitol will increase the subsidy to P1.5 million for the island municipalities of Bantayan and Camotes should they qualify and choose to participate. Under the official festival guidelines, each contingent must maintain a lean delegation of 60 to 100 participants. They don't need much kay naa na silay costume, choreography, they have their props already, so ang kana ilang subsidy is mostly for logistics lang gyud.

So a little enhancements siguro for them, but then that is also a good preparation for them if they really want to join, the governor added. According to a SunStar report on June 9, 2026, the announcement marks a dramatic policy shift and a notable name change from the lavish Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, which originally launched in 2008. The idea for this compromise gained traction on June 1, 2026, during an online debate on the Cebu Festivals Facebook page.

Responding to public sentiment that tourism and healthcare initiatives could coexist, Baricuatro floated the idea of an exclusive showcase of existing festival winners to keep the event under budget and prevent it from running past midnight. The previous administration spent P255 million on the 2024 edition of Pasigarbo, which included over P200 million in preparation subsidies and an additional P55 million purely for grand cash prizes.

The choice of the CCSC marks the return of a major provincial cultural festival to the grandstand stage, following intense coordination regarding venue availability and logistical preparations. Because of the rigid 15-contingent limit, component LGUs are expected to rush their official registrations to the Capitol to avoid being locked out of the competition





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Festival Of Festivals Governor Pamela Baricuatro Cebu's Component Cities And Municipalities P20 Million Budget P1 Million Subsidy

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