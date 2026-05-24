Ferrari Unveils The HC25 Special Projects Car - A Bridge To The Future

The new HC25 is a Ferrari Special Projects car, a one-off creation that brings together the company\u2019s heritage and future direction, as reflected in its stunning design and impressive performance capabilities.

Ferrari has unveiled the HC25, the latest addition to its Special Projects lineup, as a bridge between its past and future models, specifically the V8 and 12Cilindri powertrains.

This one-off car features a 3.9-liter turbocharged eight-cylinder engine producing 710hp and showcases the company\u2019s unique blend of retro and modern styling elements. The HC25 boasts a range of innovative features, including a unique air intake system, LED and laser-infused headlights, and advanced suspension systems





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Ferrari HC25 Ferrari Special Projects V8 Powertrain 12Cilindri Turbocharged Engine One-Off Car Innovative Design High-Performance Vehicle Ferrari News Automotive News

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