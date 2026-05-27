Ferrari's Electric Concept Car Sparks Controversy and Market Reaction

Ferrari's new electric concept car, the Luce, unveiled at a gala in Rome, has drawn mixed reactions. The design, led by outsiders Jony Ive and Marc Newson, was met with unflattering comparisons and public skepticism. Italian officials and former executives expressed doubts, and the company's shares dropped significantly. Analysts suggest the bold move is a strategic statement to position Ferrari in the electric era, with future orders determining its success.

Ferrari , the iconic Italian sports car manufacturer, recently unveiled its first electric concept car , named the Luce , at a high-profile gala event in Rome. The presentation, which took place late on Monday, was followed by a special showing for Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Pope Leo, a noted car enthusiast who seemed delighted to sit in the driver's seat.

The styling of the vehicle, largely crafted by automotive industry outsiders Jony Ive and Marc Newson through their design collective LoveFrom, has proven to be polarizing. Many fans and commentators have expressed confusion and disappointment, with social media flooded with memes comparing the Luce to a vacuum cleaner, a rubber clog, or the notoriously unattractive Fiat Multipla from the 1990s. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini publicly questioned what founder Enzo Ferrari, who passed away in 1988, would have thought.

Former Ferrari CEO Luca Cordero di Montezemolo even suggested the car should be stripped of the prancing horse logo, underscoring the depth of criticism from within the Italian establishment. The controversy had immediate financial repercussions. Shares of Milan-listed Ferrari fell 8.4% on Tuesday, with one investor describing the stock as being penalized for an aesthetic disappointment. Analysts offered perspectives on the backlash.

Felipe Munoz of Car Industry Analysis noted that Ferrari likely anticipated the uproar due to the car's deliberate break from tradition, but emphasized that negative publicity still generates awareness. He framed the Luce as a statement product-not necessarily a high-volume seller but crucial for showcasing technology and repositioning Ferrari for the electric age.

A company source pointed to previous Ferrari curveballs, such as the all-wheel-drive FF in 2011 and the Purosangue SUV in 2022, which initially drew skepticism but ultimately sold well. HSBC global autos analyst Michael Tyndall suggested Ferrari may have expected raised eyebrows but not such a sharp market reaction, noting management felt compelled to take a risk given the departure from core DNA-a four-door, five-seat electric vehicle. The ultimate test, he said, will be orders.

The unveiling marks a pivotal moment for Ferrari as it navigates the transition to electric vehicles under pressure from global emissions regulations and shifting consumer preferences. The involvement of Jony Ive, famed for his work on Apple's iPhones and MacBooks, alongside Marc Newson, signals Ferrari's intent to blend cutting-edge technology with distinctive design.

However, the strong negative reaction highlights the passionate attachment fans have to the brand's traditional values of sleek, high-performance gasoline sports cars. While the Luce is a concept and not a production model, its design language is expected to influence future electric Ferraris. The company has not committed to a production timeline, but the intense debate surrounding the car demonstrates Ferrari's ability to command global attention.

Whether this bold experiment will translate into commercial success remains uncertain, but as Munoz observed, from a communication standpoint, Ferrari has succeeded in making the world talk about the electric Ferrari





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