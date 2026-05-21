Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appoints Franz Josef George Espina Alvarez as acting president and CEO of Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC)

President Marcos has appointed Alvarez as the new acting president and CEO of PNOC for an unspecified period, replacing Joel Caminade. Before the appointment, Alvarez served as the president and CEO of PNOC Exploration Corp. (PNOC-EC), PNOC's upstream oil, gas, and coal exploration subsidiary, from July 2022 to November 2024.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Franz Josef George Espina Alvarez as acting president and CEO of the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) for an unspecified period, as indicated by appointment papers dated May 13.

Alvarez will also serve as acting member of PNOC's Board of Directors. Before his appointment, Alvarez served as PNOC Exploration Corp.'s president and CEO from July 2022 to November 2024. Both documents were signed by Marcos. Upon his appointment, Alvarez was sworn into office by Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, as seen in a DOE photo release on May 20.

PNOC is responsible for advancing the country's energy security and oil industry development initiatives. Alvarez, a former representative of Palawan's 1st District and member of the Palawan Provincial Board, also held positions during his tenure at PNOC-EC, such as being present during the signing of the renewed Malampaya Service Contract and participating in various exploration and redevelopment activities.

The current appointment is part of PNOC's efforts to support the country's long-term energy security objectives and pursue indigenous energy resource development and strategic energy investments. Claire Castro confirmed the appointment to reporters on Wednesday





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Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Franz Josef George Espina Alvarez Acting President Acting CEO Appointed Palawan's 1St District Palawan Provincial Board

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