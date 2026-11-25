Jury selection begins for Felina Salinas, co-defendant of Apollo Quiboloy in a sex trafficking trial. Key dates, legal motions, and past conviction details outlined.

Federal legal proceedings are advancing for Felina Salinas, a key administrator of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, as attorneys and judges prepare for the upcoming trial in Los Angeles. Salinas, also known as Sis Eng Eng, stands as a co-defendant alongside Apollo Quiboloy in a high-profile federal sex trafficking case pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

During a recent status conference, U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson and legal teams discussed the critical next steps in the judicial process, specifically focusing on voir dire. This phase involves the rigorous questioning of prospective jurors to ensure they can evaluate the evidence with absolute impartiality and fairness before the trial formally commences.

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Jury Selection and Trial Mechanics

The court calendar confirms that Felina Salinas is currently released on bond while awaiting trial. The primary focus of the recent legal discussions centered on the mechanisms for selecting a jury that meets the stringent standards required for such a complex criminal prosecution. Judge Percy Anderson emphasized the necessity of ensuring that every potential juror can adhere to the burden of proof without bias or preconceived notions regarding the defendants or their organization.

The voir dire process is designed to filter out individuals who may have prior knowledge of the case or strong pre-existing opinions that could cloud their judgment. Attorneys for both the prosecution and defense will have the opportunity to challenge potential jurors, ensuring that the final panel is composed of individuals capable of deciding the case solely on the admissible evidence presented in the courtroom.

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Stakeholder Positions and Allegations

Felina Salinas faces serious charges stemming from a 2021 superseding indictment, which accused her of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking and multiple substantive counts of sex trafficking. Federal prosecutors allege that Salinas played an instrumental role in the organization's operations by recruiting girls and young women to serve as personal assistants, referred to internally as pastorals.

According to the charges, these individuals were systematically coerced into performing sexual acts with Apollo Quiboloy. Salinas is charged with facilitating this scheme, thereby acting as a key figure in the alleged criminal enterprise managed by the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ. The prosecution's case rests on the assertion that Salinas knowingly participated in and furthered the trafficking network.

Legal Timeline and Pretrial Motions

U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson has established a strict timeline for pretrial motions to ensure the case proceeds efficiently. The court has set November 25, 2026, as the final deadline for filing a motion in limine. This legal instrument seeks a pretrial ruling on the admissibility of specific evidence, particularly concerning a photograph that prosecutors wish to introduce during the trial proceedings.

The opposing party is required to submit their response to this motion by November 30, 2026. This window allows the court to resolve evidentiary disputes before the jury is seated, preventing unexpected rulings that could disrupt the flow of the trial or prejudice the participants. The decision on the photograph will likely influence the strategic approach taken by both the prosecution and the defense.

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Impact of Prior Conviction and Financial Context

Salinas already carries a prior criminal conviction relevant to her current case. In June 2020, she pleaded guilty to making a false statement to federal authorities regarding a significant amount of cash transported on a private jet bound for the Philippines. This prior offense highlights a pattern of alleged deception that prosecutors may seek to contextualize during the current trial.

The incident in question occurred on February 13, 2018, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the aircraft at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Salinas had declared only US$40,000 and 1,000 Philippine pesos upon arrival. However, the search revealed approximately US$40,000 hidden in a red backpack.

Further inspection uncovered bundles of cash rolled up inside black socks within a separate carry-on suitcase. This container reportedly held approximately US$335,000 and A$9,000. The suitcase was reportedly linked to Apollo Quiboloy, adding another layer of financial and operational complexity to the charges against Salinas. The court continues to monitor the case as it moves toward its final pretrial stages.