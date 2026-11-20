Samchan Foreign Exchange Corp president Felicito Guevarra surrendered to the NBI on November 19, 2026, granting conditional immunity for testimony in the plunder case involving Martin Romualdez.

Felicito Guevarra, president of Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation, has formally surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in connection with a massive P7.4 billion plunder investigation. The Office of the Ombudsman confirmed the surrender on Friday, November 20, 2026, stating that Guevarra turned himself in on the previous day, Thursday, November 19, 2026. This development marks a significant procedural shift in the ongoing legal battle involving former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and other co-accused officials.

Immunity Granted for Testimony and Records

The Ombudsman confirmed that Guevarra was granted conditional immunity from prosecution to facilitate the establishment of truth in the case. The agency emphasized that this immunity is strictly contingent upon his full and truthful testimony, as well as the complete handover of all company records and devices. Restitution of funds does not erase criminal liability but serves as a component of cooperation. The immunity is not a reward for repayment but a strategic necessity for the prosecution's case against the primary accused.

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Passport Cancellation Triggered Surrender

Guevarra's decision to surrender followed the prosecution's successful motion to cancel his passport. The Office of the Ombudsman coordinated closely with the NBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) throughout this process to ensure legal compliance. By surrendering, Guevarra ensured he would not be at liberty to evade questioning or withhold evidence. The cancellation of his travel document effectively removed the option of flight, compelling his appearance before the investigative authorities.

Samchan Corp Returns Treasury Earnings

As part of the conditions for immunity, Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation has returned all earnings derived from the questioned transactions to the Bureau of the Treasury. The Ombudsman reiterated that while the return of funds is a critical step, it is not the sole basis for the granted immunity. The agency stressed that the immunity rests entirely on the requirement for full and truthful testimony. Samchan personally handled the operations in question, and his records are essential for tracing the movement of alleged kickback funds.

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Plunder Charges Against Romualdez and Co

The current case involves former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, former Ako-Bicol partylist representative Zaldy Co, and two other individuals. These co-accused are facing P7.4 billion plunder charges related to alleged kickbacks from approximately 400 government projects. The Ombudsman clarified that the charges against the other accused remain as filed and will continue as scheduled. Guevarra's cooperation is viewed as pivotal for the prosecution to trace the financial flows alleged in the charge sheet.

Strict Conditions and Future Prosecution

The Office of the Ombudsman warned that any breach of the strict conditions will result in the immediate revocation of immunity and the resumption of criminal prosecution. Guevarra must continue to cooperate fully and truthfully to maintain his protected status. The case against the other accused proceeds independently of his cooperation. This legal maneuver underscores the gravity of the plunder allegations and the complexity of proving financial crimes at such a high level of government.