Felicito Guevarra grants conditional immunity in the P7.44 billion plunder case against Romualdez and Co, aiding the Ombudsman's probe into fund movements.

Felicito C. Guevarra, president of Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation, surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation ( NBI) on November 19, 2026, marking a significant development in the high-stakes P7.44-billion plunder case. This legal maneuver comes after the Office of the Ombudsman granted him conditional immunity to cooperate with prosecutors investigating former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co.

Guevarra Immunity Conditions Explained

The Ombudsman granted this conditional immunity under Section 17 of Republic Act No. 6770 specifically because Guevarra personally handled Samchan's operations and possesses critical records needed to trace the movement of funds alleged in the charge sheet. To maintain this protection, Guevarra must fully and truthfully cooperate, turn over all Samchan records and devices, remain in the country, and stay under Department of Justice protection. Any violation of these terms would result in the immediate revocation of his immunity and the resumption of criminal proceedings against him.

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Coordination With Legal Authorities

This surrender followed coordinated efforts among the Ombudsman, the NBI, and the Department of Justice, triggered by the prosecution's move to cancel Guevarra's passport. Guevarra is one of the key figures charged alongside Romualdez, Co, and Joselyn Tragua Serenio, who served as Romualdez's former aide, before the Sandiganbayan Third Division. The office emphasized that while restitution is made, it does not erase criminal liability nor served as the basis for granting the immunity.

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Impact on Plunder Probe Next Steps

The case against the other accused individuals will continue as scheduled before the Sandiganbayan Third Division, with the Ombudsman maintaining that the charges stand as filed. The Office reiterated that all accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and the evidence will be presented in court to establish the truth. Samchan has returned all its earnings from the questioned transactions to the Bureau of the Treasury, yet the investigation into the underlying financial flows remains a priority for the state.