Federico 'Piki' Lopez Welcomes Majority Decision to Withdraw Resolution, Calls for Genuine Efforts to Resolve Family Rift

Businessman Federico 'Piki' Lopez welcomed the decision by the majority of the Lopez Inc. board to withdraw a Feb. 27 resolution that removed him as president and chief executive, calling it a 'possible first step for all parties to finally resolve the issues dividing the family.' He expressed hope that the majority side will back up the gesture 'with genuine, positive and concrete efforts leading to an amicable, fair and lasting resolution of the rift within Lopez Inc.' He also called for an end to misinformation he said is harming the Lopez Group.

Businessman Federico 'Piki' Lopez welcomed the decision by the majority of the Lopez Inc. board to withdraw a Feb. 27 resolution that removed him as president and chief executive, calling it a 'possible first step for all parties to finally resolve the issues dividing the family.

' The 71 percent majority decided to withdraw the resolution to create a window for discussions among family members while a case remains before the Court of Appeals to lift an existing injunction. Lopez expressed hope that the majority side will back up the gesture 'with genuine, positive and concrete efforts leading to an amicable, fair and lasting resolution of the rift within Lopez Inc.' He also called for an end to misinformation he said is harming the Lopez Group.

Lopez stated he will continue to fulfill his fiduciary duties to all shareholders and remains steadfast as a responsible steward of the various businesses—particularly First Philippine Holdings Inc. ()—which have institutional minority shareholders with significant economic interests. He noted that it was in fulfillment of these duties that he supported agreements with the Prime Infra Group. The First Gen board of directors—which includes Manuel 'Beaver' Lopez Jr., a KKR representative, and all independent directors—unanimously approved those transactions.

Lopez expects the Lopez majority to address unresolved questions regarding ABS-CBN Corp. so the media firm 'can finally chart a path to recovery, to protect not only the family legacy, but equally or even more importantly, the welfare of investors and employees.

' Lopez is prepared for any outcome following this gesture, as formal processes in the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court and Securities and Exchange Commission proceed. He remains focused on leading FPH and First Gen in delivering value through strategic projects and partnerships with reputable industry players





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Lopez Inc. Federico 'Piki' Lopez Majority Decision Withdraw Resolution Create Window For Discussions Court Of Appeals Lift Existing Injunction Fiduciary Duties First Philippine Holdings Inc. Prime Infra Group ABS-CBN Corp. Deliver Value Through Strategic Projects Partnerships With Reputable Industry Players

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