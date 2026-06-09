Federal Judge Strikes Down Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee as Unlawful Tax

A Boston federal judge ruled that a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, imposed by former President Donald Trump, is an unauthorized tax and therefore invalid. The decision supports a lawsuit by Democratic state attorneys general and marks a legal setback for the administration's immigration policies.

A federal judge in Boston has invalidated a $100,000 fee imposed by former President Donald Trump on new H-1B visas for skilled foreign workers. The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin, found the fee to be an unauthorized tax rather than a lawful penalty under immigration law.

The decision came in a lawsuit led by a coalition of twenty Democratic state attorneys general. Judge Sorokin, appointed by President Barack Obama, determined that the fee's structure and purpose aligned it with a tax, an action beyond the president's authority without congressional approval. He referenced a recent Supreme Court decision that limited presidential power over tariffs, drawing a parallel to the fee's imposition.

The White House responded that it is confident the order will be overturned on appeal, asserting the president's clear authority to restrict entry of aliens deemed detrimental to U.S. interests. The H-1B program, which provides 85,000 visas annually for specialized occupations, had seen employers typically pay between $2,000 and $5,000 in fees prior to the increase.

The $100,000 fee, applied only to new petitions and not to those already in the U.S. on student visas, was rarely paid, with only 85 transactions reported by mid-February. The ruling is a significant setback for the Trump administration's broader efforts to reshape immigration policy, which also included enhanced vetting and proposed changes to the visa selection process to prioritize higher-wage workers. Legal challenges from business groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce continue in other jurisdictions.

State officials hailed the decision as protecting the economy's ability to attract talent and rejecting an unlawful financial burden on employers seeking skilled workers





bworldph / 🏆 9. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

H-1B Visa Immigration Trump Administration Federal Judge Tax Authority Skilled Workers Tech Industry Lawsuit USCIS Presidential Power

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump says he will press Israel to hold back after Iran retaliates for Beirut attackBEIRUT/DUBAI/NEW BRUNSWICK — US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to strike back after Iran fired a salvo of missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation for an attack on the outskirts of Beirut, news outlet Axios reported.

Read more »

Israel strikes Iran, defying Trump's call for restraintTEHRAN — Israel said on Monday it had struck targets across Iran, defying United States President Donald Trump's call to refrain from retaliating against Tehran's barrage of missiles.

Read more »

US judge asked to bar Trump's UFC fight at White HouseA federal judge in Washington has been asked to block President Donald Trump’s plan to host an Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts bout at the White House next week.

Read more »

Judge Blocks Trump's $100,000 H‑1B Visa Fee, Calling It an Unlawful TaxA federal judge in Washington, D.C., issued a permanent injunction against President Donald Trump's $100,000 surcharge on H‑1B visa applications, ruling that the fee functions as a tax beyond the President's authority and must be set by Congress. The lawsuit, brought by 20 Democratic‑run states, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Association of American Universities, challenges the administration's broader immigration crackdown.

Read more »