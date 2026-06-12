Federal Circuit Allows Continued Collection of 10% Global Tariffs Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

A Washington appellate court ruled that the U.S. can keep enforcing the 10 percent worldwide tariffs imposed under Section 122, a decision that grants the Trump administration a procedural win while the legality of the levies remains contested.

The Federal Circuit Court in Washington issued a decisive procedural ruling on Thursday that allows the United States government to keep collecting the 10 percent global tariff it introduced in February, even as the legality of the levy is being contested in the courts.

The appellate panel concluded that the administration's position is "likely to succeed on the merits," granting a temporary victory to the Trump administration in its battle over the contentious import taxes. The tariffs in question are the temporary 10 percent charges that President Donald Trump imposed after the Supreme Court struck down an even broader set of double‑digit tariffs that had been applied to nearly every foreign trading partner last year.

Those earlier tariffs were deemed unlawful, prompting the administration to turn to Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 as the legal basis for the new, narrower measure. Section 122, which had never before been invoked to justify worldwide import duties, permits the president to levy tariffs of up to 15 percent for a period of 150 days. After that window closes, any continuation of the tariffs requires explicit approval from Congress.

The statute frames its purpose as addressing "fundamental international payments problems," a phrase that has become the focal point of the current dispute. The Trump administration argues that the wording covers the United States' persistent trade deficits-the imbalance between what the nation sells abroad and what it purchases from foreign markets.

Critics, however, contend that the statute was never intended to serve as a tool for correcting trade imbalances and that the president exceeded the authority that Congress delegated to him. The temporary tariffs are scheduled to expire on July 24 unless Congress acts to extend them. The legal controversy intensified last month when a three‑judge panel of the specialized Court of International Trade in New York ruled 2‑1 that the 10 percent global tariffs were illegal.

The decision came after a coalition of small businesses sued, arguing that the tariffs exceeded the executive branch's statutory powers. The majority opinion labeled the tariffs "invalid" and "unauthorized by law," while the dissent argued that the administration's interpretation of Section 122 was reasonable. The split decision has set the stage for a possible appeal to the Supreme Court, where the ultimate fate of the tariffs will be determined.

In the meantime, the Federal Circuit's procedural win means that importers and exporters must continue to comply with the 10 percent charge while the higher courts sort out the substantive legal questions. The outcome will have significant implications for U.S. trade policy, the competitiveness of American manufacturers, and the broader debate over how best to address the country's chronic trade deficits





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