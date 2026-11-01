FDA Davao Finds 3 Counterfeit Drugs in 2026

FDA confirms three counterfeit batches in Davao City including human albumin and anti-rabies serum. Learn about health risks and identification tips from officials ahead of National Consciousness Week.

The Food and Drug Administration has confirmed that three counterfeit drug products were collected from two establishments in Davao City this year. These seized items include two lots of human albumin and one lot of anti-rabies serum. An official provided these figures during a media engagement on Friday, October 30, 2026, at the Department of Health Davao Center for Health Development.

FDA Mindanao Official Details Seizures

Eba Marie Antonette Inis, the officer-in-charge director II of the FDA Mindanao East Cluster, shared the specific data ahead of the National Consciousness Week Against Counterfeit Medicines. A lot or batch is defined as a specific quantity of a drug made in a single manufacturing cycle. It is identified by a unique code that allows its production and distribution history to be traced, according to US Food and Drug Administration regulations.

Also read Davao City Council Honors Six Topnotchers of September 2026 Social Workers Licensure Examination

Inis noted that for the entire Davao Region, there are five confirmed counterfeit products. These were taken from four different establishments. She clarified that these figures represent only the samples that tested positive. More products were submitted for testing, and fuller figures are currently being consolidated.

Specific Batches Identified By Name

In a report to SunStar, Inis identified the specific Davao City products involved in the seizure. The human albumin items were identified as Albumin Human USP 25 percent Albuminar-25, 50mL intravenous solution. The specific lot numbers were NGC826348 and PRT279082. This medication is made from pooled blood plasma from healthy donors. It is used to restore blood volume in emergencies and treat low albumin levels in conditions such as burns.

Advertisement

The anti-rabies serum was identified as Anti-Rabies Serum Equine Equirab 200 IU/mL. The dosage is 1000 IU per 5mL solution for injection in a 5mL vial with Lot No. A06825016. The World Health Organization states that this serum is given with wound washing and vaccination after severe exposures such as bites. The batch is set to expire in March 2027, though it was found to be fake.

Official Warnings And Health Risks

In FDA Advisory No. 2026-1609, posted on October 26, the agency warned against the counterfeit Albuminar-25. The agency stated that CSL Behring no longer manufactures Albuminar. AlbuRx 25 percent 50 mL is now the only authorized human albumin product in the Philippine market. The last Albuminar 25 percent batch supplied to the country expired in September 2022.

Advisory No. 2026-1402, posted on October 5, warned against the counterfeit Equirab with Batch No. A06825016. The agency noted that the concerned batch of Equirab has an authentic counterpart available in the market. Both advisories stated that the counterfeits pose serious health risks when administered. Anyone found selling the said counterfeit drug product will be penalized under the law.

Red Flags For Consumers To Watch

Inis mentioned that the FDA has issued similar warnings against counterfeit Equirab since at least 2021. She noted that for Davao City alone, the number of cases has decreased from past years. Many counterfeits were seized during the 2021 to 2022 pandemic period. The FDA keeps its operations out of the media to avoid compromising ongoing cases. Investigators trace products back to their source beyond just retailers.

Advertisement

Unusually low prices are a major warning sign for consumers. Inis cited anti-rabies vaccines that normally cost more than one thousand pesos being offered at six hundred pesos. She explained that this price is a red flag because it is cheap compared to the prevailing market price. Another example is a fake version of the anti-tetanus product Tetagam sold cheaply in an ampule. Buyers still have to purchase a syringe separately. The authentic product comes in a prefilled syringe.

Under Republic Act 8203, the special law on counterfeit drugs, inis said counterfeits include medicines with no active ingredient. They may also have less than eighty percent of the required amount or be mislabeled as to identity or source. Other red flags include labels in foreign characters with no translation. Spelling and grammar errors on packaging are also common signs. Claims of being FDA approved or using FDA logos on packaging are illegal. Cracked or discolored tablets and crystals forming on the tablets are additional indicators of fake products.